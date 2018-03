It is World Oral Health Day 2018. And oral health is usually ignored by most people. Many take cavities and mouth ulcers very casually and some do not care about the overall hygiene of the mouth except for the bare minimum brushing of teeth once a day. For all those lazy bums here are a few oral health facts that will shock you and make you take better care of your oral health.

Bad oral health can cause cancers of lung, colon and pancreas: If you do not take good care of your oral health, you might want to start asap because are at high risk of developing cancers of lung, colon and pancreas, according to various researchers. The research led by researchers from the Tufts University in the US showed that participants who were edentulous or lacking teeth — a sign of severe periodontitis(Advanced gum disease caused by bacterial infection that damages the bone and tissues around the teeth.) — had an 80 percent increase in the risk of developing colon cancer.

Cleaning/scaling does not weaken teeth:

Many people are under an impression that cleaning or scaling weakens the teeth which is a myth. Neither does it make your teeth loose nor thin. They become loose due to gum damage by calculus (hard deposit) or plaque. When you go for a dental cleaning, the dentist only cleans the external hard deposit and not tooth enamel.

Diabetes risk

Did you know that tooth decay is a common chronic condition that affects diabetics? Oral health care is highly ignored among diabetics and they usually do not seek immediate medical attention cavities.

Oral bacteria triggers gut problem: Bowel diseases have become quite common these days but did you know one big reason behind these bowel issues could be the oral bacteria? According to a new study, high inflammation in the and several bowel diseases is caused by the bacteria present in your mouth.

Wine is good for your oral health: Wine lovers have something to rejoice in here. According to researchers, even a single glass of red wine is great for your oral health. It helps get rid of the harmful bacteria and other pathogens that cause cavities in the mouth. Wine contains abundant and structurally diverse polyphenols and is rich in antioxidants properties. This makes wine, not only good for the colon and heart but also for the oral health.

References:

Benjamin, R. M. (2010). Oral Health: The Silent Epidemic. Public Health Reports, 125(2), 158–159.

1: Meurman JH, Vesterinen M. Wine, alcohol, and oral health, with special

emphasis on dental erosion. Quintessence Int. 2000 Nov-Dec;31(10):729-33. PubMed

PMID: 11204000.