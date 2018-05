We all continuously see the warnings that cigarettes and tobacco are injurious to health. But, we often tend to ignore it. Smoking can cause several health issues- heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, liver ailments, respiratory diseases and many more while tobacco consumption can lead to lung and oral cancer and many more. When trying to quit smoking, often the smokers and the tobacco users feel irritated, cranky, agitated, frustrated and they also experience mood swings. So, along with the therapy, diet also plays a pivotal role in enhancing their well-being. Here, Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, briefs you about the foods which the tobacco users should include in their plate and the foodstuffs which they should delete from their daily diet list.

As per Ankita Ghag explains, “Nicotine is supplied to the brain due to smoking which affects the ability of the smoker to taste flavours. Consumption of tobacco and smoking can lower the appetite of the user. Bu, once the user quits tobacco consumption and smoking; he can regain his taste buds and enjoy the foods of his choice.”

Foods to eat:

Black grapes, blackberries and dark chocolate are other good sources of catechin.

Have pineapple or pineapple juice, quinoa,

Build your immunity and eat foods rich in vitamin A,C and E. Tomatoes, berries like strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers and all types of citrus fruits, papaya, carrot, lettuce, broccoli, dark green leafy vegetables, muskmelon and so on.

Increase the fluid intake as the smokers tend to get dehydrated.

Avoid:

Consuming tea, coffee, junk, oily , spicy and fizzy drinks.

“Exercise and meditation will also help. Also, chose a good company — avoid being with people who are engaged into these vices. Be optimistic and lead a healthy life, says Ankita Ghag.”