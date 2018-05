Tobacco use is a risk factor for, or cause of numerous other illnesses and conditions such as oral mucosal diseases, halitosis and periodontitis. Approximately half of all smokers will die of smoking related illness.

There are mainly two types of tobacco:

Smoking tobacco: Cigarettes, pipes, cigars etc. Smokeless tobacco (chewing tobacco): Snuff, gutkha etc.

Chewing tobacco may lack the smoke but its full of harmful effects. In-fact smokeless tobacco contains 28 cancer causing agents making it very unsafe alternative to cigarettes.

Effects of chewing tobacco on teeth:

The effect of chewing tobacco on your teeth and overall health are very serious and are as follows:

Stained teeth & bad breath: prolonged use of chewing tobacco can stain your teeth and tongue as well as give you hard to cover bad breath which is all very unattractive.

Dulled sense of taste and smell : Long term use of tobacco causes alteration in taste sensation by adversely effecting the taste receptors, salivary reflex and decreases salivary secretion therefore leading to tooth decay and gum caries.

Increased tooth decay : The sugar and other agents in smokeless tobacco degrade your tooth enamel and contribute to cavities.

Slowed or delayed healing after extraction or other surgery: The irritating agents in chewing tobacco reduces or impairs body’s ability to heal.

Gum recession: Having a small pinch of chewing tobacco next to your gums causes constant irritation. Damaged gum tissue pulls away from the teeth causing sensitivity and additional exposure to tooth decay.

Oral cancer: tobacco use is also strongly associated with LEUKOPLAKIA ( a pre-cancerous lesion of the soft tissue in the mouth) that consists of a white patch or plaque that cannot be scrapped off. This can result in cancer of the oral cavity, pharynx, larynx and oesophagus.

Sharp teeth and increased risk for cancer : Chewing tobacco constantly wears off the biting surfaces of teeth due to constant friction of grinding surfaces of teeth. The sharp teeth increase the possibility of oral cancer due repeated irritation to soft tissue

Danger signs:

A sore(ulcer) that does not heal A lump or white patch A prolonged sore throat Difficulty in chewing Restricted movement of the tongue or jaws A feeling of something in the throat.

See your dentist regularly for a screening examination to detect pre-cancerous changes in your mouth tissues early when these changes can be more successfully treated.

Remember the “warning signs of oral cancer”

A persistent sore irritation that bleed easily & does not heal. Color changes such as the development of red or white spots. Pain, tenderness or numbness anywhere in the mouth or lips.

Oral cancer screenings are important for everyone and people with higher risk such as tobacco users are especially in need of monitoring.

Early detection goes a long way in preventing problem in future.

Your oral and over health is our number one concern.

Post Radiation Effects Of Oral Cancer:

Mucositis

Xerostomia ( Dry mouth)

Radiation induced dental caries

Candidiasis

Bacterial Infections

Osteoradionecrosis

Trismus

Quitting is the only way to decrease risks mentioned above and other tobacco related health problems. The addictive quality of nicotine, found in cigarettes, cigars& chewing tobacco can make this especially difficult. That’s why its important to have a plan & support network of people to help you stick to your plan.

By: Dr. M. Prasad, MDS (Prosthodontics), Prosthodontics and Implantology, KIMS Hospitals Secunderabad

