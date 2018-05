Indus Health Plus, the pioneer in preventive healthcare, conducted a week long survey to understand the behaviourof cigarette smokers, at home. Home is a place that is considered to be calm and relaxing; most of the smokers are under the misconception that cigarette relieves their stress. The survey was conducted to observe the pattern of smoking at home and near family members.

The survey highlighted some interesting findings.

While 58% of the females would prefer to smoke after sex, 70% of the males crave for smoke post meals. Craving for a cigarette post meals is the highest followed by nature’s call in the morning.

The best and preferred place to hide cigarettes is office/laptop bag because no one touches it without permission.

Almost 81% of smokers smoke at home while 19% don’t smoke at home because their family is present. Moreover, 94% female smokers and 74% male smokers smoke at home as per the survey.

Balcony, garden, bedroom & restroom being relaxing zones are most preferred places to smoke; balcony tops the list.

Also, when it comes to making a monthly budget for cigarettes, 33% of females make budgets for their smokes as compared to men.

Only 24% of the respondentssaid they will choose to quit smoking to plan for a baby. This shows that most of the people are unaware of the fact that smoking cigarette causes infertility in both men and women.

51% people have no other smoker at home. It’s evident that they aren’t inspired to continue smoking by seeing their family members.

MrAmolNaikawadi, Joint Managing Director, Indus Health Plus says, “Consumption of tobacco in any form, is a social and public health problem. There is a need to sensitize masses towards the ill-effects of tobaccoon the health. Also, there is a need to create discussion platforms to know what drives people to such lifestyle choices, and how to prevent them.We strongly believe public awareness campaigns will make people conscious about their health and help them to quit tobacco.”

Smoking cigarette causes heart diseases, respiratory ailments and cancer. According to a study, one cigarette reduces life by 11 minutes. Indus has been doing campaigns to propagate this fact and advising people to create 11 minutes of happiness by quitting smoking. A noteworthy fact highlighted in the survey was 71.6% of the respondents said they don’t smoke. This shows people are seeking to improve their own and family’s health and wellness.