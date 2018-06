To create awareness on No Tobacco Day, doctors and the staff members of Sakra World Hospital came together and organised a walkathon in the city. Awareness leaflets, highlighting the importance of healthy life and protecting it from tobacco, were distributed by the volunteers to general public. Read: 10 organs that tobacco can damage apart from your lungs

Dr Sreekanth Shetty, Senior Consultant and Head, Interventional Cardiology, Sakra World Hospital said, “Tobacco use in all forms is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases across the world. In fact 50 % of all mortality due to tobacco is when it leads to cardiovascular diseases. The link between heart diseases and tobacco is often understated. We see large number of heart attack patients are tobacco addicts.” Read: Global Adult Tobacco Survey(GATS): More than 10 lakh people die each year due to tobacco

