Overweight and obesity can be defined as the abnormal or excessive fat accumulation in the body that may impair health. For adults being overweight means that the BMI greater than or equal to 25; and being obese means that the BMI is greater than or equal to 30.The BMI (body mass index) is a mathematical formula that account both weight and height in calculating the degree of obesity.

Despite the fact that obesity is preventable, in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obese. 39% of adults aged 18 years and over were overweight and 13% were obese. 41 million children under the age of 5 were overweight. Over 340 million children and adolescents aged 5-19 were overweight or obese. Every year, obesity kills more people than underweight.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease is believed to be due to insulin resistance, a condition closely associated with Obesity.

When fat is deposited in the liver it is the beginning of all stages of NAFLD.

The NAFLD is insulin resistance, a condition in which the effects of insulin on cells within body are reduced. The risk factor for insulin resistance is obesity, especially abdominal obesity.

If you tend to lose weight, fatty liver itself is harmless, disappears rapidly and infrequently progresses to NASH which is next stage of NAFLD.

In NASH there is accumulation of fat in liver with inflammation, destruction of liver cells and scarring of liver. This can further progress to the last stage of Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

With aim of losing weight NAFLD & NASH can be treated

Correcting elevated cholesterol-triglycerides-Sugar and weight loss is beneficial in treating liver disease due to overweight.

Obesity causes several non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (mainly heart disease and stroke), which were the leading cause of death in 2012, diabetes, musculoskeletal disorders (especially osteoarthritis – a highly disabling degenerative disease of the joints) and some cancers (including endometrial, breast, ovarian, prostate, liver, gallbladder, kidney, and colon). Since the liver is a multi-functionary organ, it is susceptible to viruses, toxic substances, contaminants present in food and water. However even when it is under siege, the liver is slow to complain as it is a tough, hardy part of our body. People with liver problems often experience few or no symptoms. While there have been major advances in treating liver diseases, there is no complete cure. The only way to manage a failed liver is to get a liver transplant.

By Dr Randeep Wadhawan, Director, MAS, Bariatric and GI Surgery, Fortis Flt Lt Rajan Dhall Hospital

Image: Shutterstock