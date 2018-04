If there is any meal that we tend to underrate, it is the breakfast. Its that one meal of the day that we frequently skip due to an erratic lifestyle. But ask any expert, and you’re sure to hear- ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’.

This World Liver Day (April 19), we bring to you , three quick salads for a healthy liver. They’re good for your liver and equally healthy to provide you with enough energy for the day. Here are three top recipes suggested by Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody.



#1: Vegetable and nut salad with honey dressing

Ingredients:

Fistful of red cabbage and carrot

2-3 Walnuts

1 tsp roasted flax seeds

1 tsp pumpkin seeds

1 tsp sunflower seeds

1 tbsp honey

1 Fig (Optional)

Procedure:

Mix them all together.

Tastes best when served cold.

#2: Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

1 small bowl cooked quinoa

1 boiled egg

1 bowl iceberg lettuce

1/2 bowl zucchini

1 tbsp oil

Herbs to taste

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

Procedure:

Mix them all together.

Tastes best when served cold.

#3: Broccoli and mushroom salad

Ingredients:

1 bowl broccoli florets (branched)

1 bowl mushroom (sliced)

1 onion (chopped)

5-6 pods garlic (minced)

1 tbsp dill leaves

Herbs and salt as per taste

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp sugar

Procedure:

On heating, the pan add oil, garlic, sugar, dill, herbs and salt. Then add broccoli, onion and mushroom. Saute it for 2-3 mins and serve it warm.

This World Liver Day, let’s pledge to up our liver quotient by feeding some super-foods!

Image Source: Shutterstock