This week, the world is set to celebrate Women’s Day and World Kidney Day on the same day. This important occasion gives us an opportunity to introspect and take charge of one of our most vital organs – the kidney. This World Kidney Day it is important that women as the primary caregivers across the globe, educate and empower themselves to take care of their kidney well being thus improves overall health. Keeping this in mind, Dr Neeru P Agarwal, Associate Director and HOD Nephrology, NephroPlus Dialysis Center, MAX Hospital, Vaishali, shares 5 potential issues faced by women, who suffer from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease). These are:

1. Menstrual Irregularities: Women who suffer from kidney disease commonly face menstrual irregularities which include excessive bleeding, missed periods and early menopause. Treatment can be challenging. Kidney transplant helps women to get rid of these complications of CKD.

2. Infertility: Women with CKD have a less chance of getting pregnant, as the overall kidney function reduces to 20%. CKD affects the female hormones disturbing ovulation and also increases the risk of miscarriage. If a woman gets pregnant while suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease), this adds to the work load of kidneys, ultimately leading to complete loss of kidney function. In such cases dialysis or renal transplant is the only treatment option.

3. Bone disease: Kidney disease adds to the burden of bone disorder by disrupting the calcium balance directly and through failed female hormones. Osteoporosis is one of the most commonly faced problems among women whogo through dialysis. Such bone density issues can be dealt by taking calcium and Vitamin D supplements.

4. Depression: Both men and women go through psychological issues, when diagnosed with kidney diseases. Women tend to manifest depression more compared to men, so the possible solution to such issues can be positive outlook and conventional treatment.

5. High blood pressure and diabetes: High blood pressure and diabetes are the major causes of CKD. They progressively damage kidney function. High blood pressure in CKD increases the chances of heart failure and bleeding in brain. Diabetes leads to infection in patients undergoing dialysis.and also increases the incidence of low blood sugar levels.

Image SOurce: Shutterstock