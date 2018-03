March 8th, 2018 is observed as World Kidney Day. The theme for World Kidney Day 2018 is Kidney Disease and Women’s Health aligned with International Women’s Day.

When it comes to maintaining overall health, diet plays a major role. A healthy diet that comprises of the right amount of nutrients can help you prevent and also fight infections and diseases by boosting your immunity. However, when you suffer from any illness, keeping a tab on your dietary intake is a must for quick recovery. And the same rule applies when you are stricken by kidney disease. One such diet query related to kidney health is whether kidney beans are good for the kidney. We asked this question to Dr Bhavesh Vora, Senior Nephrologist at Asian Heart Institute, Breach Candy and Sushrut Hospital, Mumbai & Treasurer, Amar Gandhi Foundation and here is what he has to say. Here are reasons to eat rajma or red kidney beans.

Kidney beans for the kidneys — is it good?

Kidney beans, known as rajma in Hindi, are good for the overall health including the kidneys. These little red beans are rich in nutrients like minerals, fibre and vitamin B12. Kidney beans are not only low in fats but are also low in the glycemix index, which makes it a healthy option for diabetics. Moreover, it can also help you to control cholesterol and lose weight. But if you are suffering from kidney disease, then it might not be a good idea to eat kidney beans. This is because these beans are rich in potassium and magnesium, which can put pressure on the kidneys and further worsen the condition. Hence, doctors usually do not recommend kidney beans for people with chronic kidney disease. However, the intake of kidney beans can be customised based on the severity and the stage of the kidney disease.

Although it may not be a good idea for people with kidney problems, healthy individuals can consume kidney beans. However, if you are suffering from kidney disease and wish to eat these beans, then it is wise to consult your doctor before including kidney beans in your diet. Here are diet do’s and don’ts for people with kidney problems.

