Mumbai’s senior-most nephrologists have come together to show solidarity towards spreading awareness of the detrimental role of salt intake, in kidney disease. Spearheaded by Dr Bhupendra Gandhi’s Amar Gandhi Foundation (AGF), and supported by the Mumbai Kidney Foundation (MKF), over 150 nephrologists in the city have raised a clarion call, “ek chammach kam” (One spoon less), to highlight the high salt intake among the Indian population. Announcing the campaign, Dr Bhupendra Gandhi, Trustee of the Amar Gandhi Foundation says, “Chronic kidney disease is a ‘SILENT KILLER’; it usually has no significant symptoms until it has reached later stages where a patient is not left with many choices of treatment.” Interestingly, World Kidney Day overlaps with International Women’s Day, which calls into account the role of women in managing the proliferation of kidney disease. (Read: Are you at risk of kidney disease?)

Dr Umesh Khanna, Senior Nephrologist & Chairman of Mumbai Kidney Foundation says, “Women in particular love eating ‘chatpata’ food, a craving that leads to excess salt consumption. They must observe and monitor the same, as well as ensure low salt consumption in their families.” Dr Bhavesh Vora, Senior Nephrologist & Treasurer, Amar Gandhi Foundation says,“People who are diabetic, hypertensive, obese or have a heart condition have a higher risk of kidney disease. In the light of all the eye-opening facts stated hereby, spreading awareness about a regular checkup of kidney health for early detection of chronic kidney disease, is a must!” Here are few things your kidneys want to tell you.

The following data points were made available by the nephrologists, to mark World Kidney Day 2018.

Globally, the estimated prevalence of chronic kidney disease is 8-16% in adults over the age of 30 years as per World Health Organization.

In India, the prevalence is alarming at 17.2% in urban population as per a recent study published in the BMC Nephrology journal. (The SEEK study by Dr Ajay Singh)

60% of the patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases in India are either diabetic or suffer from high blood pressure.

Diabetes is a major risk factor for chronic kidney disease. India has more than 69 million people with type 2 diabetes mellitus, and these numbers are expected to rise to 140 million by 2040 and an almost half of them remain undiagnosed. 30-40% patients with diabetes mellitus may turn into a chronic kidney disease patient.

Obesity, another CKD risk factor, affects more than 135 million individuals in India. In Asian Indians, abdominal obesity has been recognised as an important risk factor for diabetes and heart diseases.

139 million Indians have uncontrolled hypertension.14-22% patients with hypertension may turn into a chronic kidney disease patient.

The campaign ‘ek chammach kam’, will be run on the social pages of Mumbai Kidney Foundation and the Amar Gandhi Foundation. The campaign aims to sensitise the population to take cognisance of the prevalence of kidney disease and make active lifestyle changes. To mark the occasion, the AGF & MKF have organised a free blood test and urine test to detect early kidney disease on 8th March. Those interested can walk into any branch of Suburban Diagnostics laboratory and get tested. Also read everyday things that can harm your kidneys.

Press Release

Image Source: Shutterstock