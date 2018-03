We all love Idlis. This light and nutritious south Indian delicacy is yummy and easy to make. While Idli is already quite healthy and there are few things you can add to your idli batter to make it more delicious and nutritive. Idlis go really well with some piping hot sambhar and tangy chutney. Although idli is usually prepared with its traditional white chutney, you can always give it a twist and try out other types. Chutneys are a typical Indian thing that is extremely healthy(with the right ingredients) and very yummy. More like dips, it goes well with pakoras, samosas and other deep-fried stuff. Idlis usually don’t have a strong taste of its own so you can experiment with the chutney in various ways. Here are 5 healthy types of chutneys you can make to go with your idli:

1. Raw mango/ Kairi chutney: It is summer and it is always healthy to eat seasonal food. Raw mango is available everywhere now. Make some raw mango chutney with very few ingredients. Take some freshly chopped raw mangoes and put it in the blending jar. Add some salt, green chillies and some chopped ginger and garlic. Add some coriander leaves if you like it. Blend it well.

2. Tamarind chutney: Tangy tamarind is everyone’s favourite. Take 2-3 strands of tamarind and soak it in water overnight. Crush it with your hands in the morning to form a pulp. Throw away the seeds. Tak this pulp and put it in a blender with some salt as per taste and half a tiny piece of jaggery. Add some Amchoor/dried mango powder and red chilly powder. Blend well.

3. Amla chutney: Gooseberries/Amla is a superfood that has immense health benefits. Why not try out its chutney? Take two to three amlas and grate it. Now put it in the blender with one small green chilly, some coriander leaves, salt and some half a teaspoon chopped garlic(optional). Blend well.

4. Classic pudina chutney: If you are an Indian, you can’t do without the classic pudina chutney. It is really easy to make. Take a small bowl full of pudina or mint leaves and put it into a blender. Add one teaspoon of chopped garlic and ginger. 1-2 green chillies(as per your taste), salt and some coriander leaves. Blend it till it forms a coarse paste. Serve.

5. Garlic and chilly chutney: Galic and chilly go very well together. To make this chutney, you’ll need 2-3 chillies(or as per taste), a whole garlic peeled and finely chopped, salt, roasted cumin seeds and some coriander leaves. I add raw tomatoes too to give it a tangy taste (optional). Put these ingredients in a blender and form a coarse paste. Serve it with anything you like.