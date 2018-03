Idlis are highly nutritious and is a very loved dish all over India. The food is usually eaten with delicious sambhar and chutney. It is made with black gram and fermented rice and is a healthier breakfast option. They are a great source of good carbs and proteins and the process of fermentation increases the bioavailability of proteins and enhances the vitamin B content of the food. Here’s why eating idli is a healthy idea! The process of making idlis involve almost no oil and plus it is steamed which makes it easily digestible and since it is very low in fat content makes it a great option for people who don’t want to gain extra pounds. Did you know that the mix of dal and rice in idli is a very healthy combination? The amino acids in both complement each other well. And you’ll be surprised to know that 1 idli only consists of 65 calories (according to HealthifyMe calorie counter).

Here are a few things you can add to your idli batter to make it even more healthy and tasty:

Spinach: Spinach, we all know is extremely healthy and a great source of Iron. Add it to your idli and make it healthier. Just add a few leaves to your idli mixture before grinding it. The batter might turn green but it a nice way to sneak in a little more health to your normal idli for your kids.

Methi: Be it methi leaves or seeds, methi is a bundle of goodness. You can soak in a few methi seeds and add it to the mixture before grinding it. It doesn’t alter the taste much and makes your idli mix healthier.

Ragi: Ragi idlis are quite famous and taste good too. Add some of it to the batter and get the goodness of ragi in your idlis.

Hing: Hing helps keep stomach ailments at bay. Add a little bit of hing to your idli batter to improve the taste and the health quotient of the idlis.

Image: Shutterstock