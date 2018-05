One of the major non-communicable diseases affecting Indians today is hypertension or high blood pressure (BP). Many people with this condition are unaware of it primarily because it does not show any disease specific symptoms. It is important for those with hypertension to record their BP at regular intervals. However, as per recent research, it is important to not just rely on clinical readings but record fluctuations at regular intervals at home as well. This technique is called home BP monitoring and is very beneficial for people suffering from constant BP fluctuations. The readings will be consistent, ensure that the treatment procedure is more effective, and enable better root cause analysis. Keeping a record of BP fluctuations in a familiar setting and environment can also help in avoiding any discrepancy in readings due to external factors or anxiety.

A BP level beyond 140/80 mmHg needs medical intervention and regular monitoring. Some factors that impact BP levels are daily caffeine intake, stress, habits such as smoking and drinking, family history of the condition, and physical activity or inactivity. About 15% to 30% of people exhibit false readings only at the doctor’s clinic or other settings, a condition called white-coat hypertension or masked hypertension, respectively. However, with home BP monitoring, it is possible to diagnose whether these fluctuations are due to a medical condition or just a psychological effect in the presence of a doctor.

BP in a normal person is lowest at night and rises steadily few hours prior to when one wakes up. It reaches a peak value during midday. Monitoring BP at home can detect any abnormal pressure rate which could be due to some underlying medical condition such as kidney ailments, sleep-related disorders, diabetes, thyroid issues or cardiovascular ailments. BP medications and work stress are also contributing factors.

Home blood pressure monitoring may be especially useful for people with high BP, individuals who are on high BP treatment, people with certain risk factors, women experiencing pregnancy-induced hypertension and/or preeclampsia, those with white-coat or masked hypertension. However, it is better to not opt for home BP monitoring in patients with atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias as electronic devices may not provide accurate readings.

The advantage of taking many readings at home is that it increases accuracy and enables easier detection of abnormalities. Apart from this, it also helps in detecting and monitoring the antihypertensive effect of certain medications during the course of the day. The person can then get medical intervention before the condition becomes more severe or causes other chronic ailments. Frequent monitoring also helps in keeping such BP fluctuations under control and cut healthcare costs by decreasing doctor visits.

It is also imperative to note that one high reading may not be a cause for alarm. In case of moderately higher than normal reading, take few more and consult with a specialist. Repeated high BP readings could indicate a hypertensive crisis. If your blood pressure is persistently high and you are experiencing significant symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, back pain, numbness/weakness, change in vision, difficulty speaking, do not wait to see if your pressure comes down on its own.

There are some things one should consider before checking BP at home.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol, tobacco, and exercise at least 30 minutes before measuring BP.

Sit with your feet flat on the floor, rest your back against the chair, and place your arm on a table or other flat surface.

Once you are at rest, wrap the cuff around the upper part of your bare arm. The center of the cuff should sit over the artery.

With a manual monitor, one must squeeze the bulb to inflate the cuff, and then deflate the cuff slowly. An automatic monitor can inflate by itself when at the press of a button.

Note the readings at the top and bottom of the dial or display window. The number on top shows systolic pressure—the blood pressure when your heart beats. The bottom one indicates diastolic pressure—the pressure in between heartbeats. Write down your BP number every time you measure it, so you can track it over time.

In conclusion

While home BP monitoring is highly effective, it is imperative make sure that the device used is calibrated properly to give accurate results. Follow all guidelines as this will enable you to get the right readings, making treatment and management better.

By Dr M Udaya Kumar Maiya, Medical Director, Portea Medical