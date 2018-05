Diabetes and hypertension are two silent killers that co-exist. People suffering from diabetes have higher chances of suffering from hypertension and vice versa. ‘In general, diabetes is a disease that affects the arterial and venous system of the body. This can increase one’s chances of suffering from atherosclerosis or blockages of heart. If someone is suffering from hypertension along with diabetes the risk of cardiovascular complications increases manifold. These people become prone to cardiac conditions like ischemic heart disease, coronary artery disease, heart failure and heart attack,’ says Dr Roshani Gadge, consultant diabetologist, Gadge Diabetes Centre, Mumbai. Here is why you should worry if you are suffering from diabetes and hypertension together.

However, hypertension and diabetes together make one prone to organ damage or failure. In hypertension, the blood vessels throughout the body remain dilated and the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high. This damages small capillaries and veins in every organ. If you have diabetes too, the intensity at which the damage can happen will only accelerate.

‘This is why maintaining proper blood pressure, especially when you have diabetes becomes crucial. Chances of organ damage increases when one suffers from uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes together than suffering from diabetes with the blood pressure being in control,’ says Dr Gadge. Did you know there is no perfect blood pressure?

By its inherent nature, both diabetes and hypertension affect each and every organ of the both. But if you are suffering from this deadly duo simultaneously then the intensity and pace at which your organs can get damaged and dysfunctional only intensifies.

Here is how diabetes and hypertension affects the major organs of the body

Hypertension first affects the arteries of the heart which increases the risk of heart failure, heart attack and other cardiovascular damages. Next, it impacts the kidneys, eyes, brain and other organs too all of which could lead to life-threatening conditions like renal failure, blindness or even stroke respectively. When the sugar levels remain high it creates more pressure in the arteries and leaves sugar deposits in the arteries that can lead to blockages and narrowing of arteries.

Heart: If someone is suffering from hypertension and diabetes simultaneously, it could lead to atherosclerosis or blockages, coronary artery disease and increase one chance of heart attack or heart failure.

Kidneys: High blood pressure and high sugar levels can lead to kidney damage too as they erode the arteries and veins in the organ and decrease blood supply that affects the smooth functioning of the organs. Eventually, high blood pressure and high sugar levels also destroy the glomeruli or small arteries in the kidney and can lead to kidney haemorrhage or acute kidney failure. Here are tips for diabetics to keep their kidneys healthy.

Eyes: Just like how it affects the arteries of the heart and kidneys, high blood pressure and high sugar levels also affect the arteries of the eyes. This could lead to haemorrhage and permanent blindness too if the conditions are not controlled in time.

Brian: The conditions can lead to blockages in the brain arteries which could lead to cerebral attacks and stroke in the worse case scenarios.

Image source: Shutterstock