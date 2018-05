17th of May is observed as World Hypertension Day every year to raise the public awareness about hypertension and its preventive measures. Sadly, in India, the awareness about hypertension and the complications surrounding this health issue is very low and requires an immediate addressal.

Contradictory to the awareness about hypertension which is so low the number of cases of people affected by hypertension is really high. According to a recent study, the number of people who acknowledge that they have high blood pressure is very few and in turn fewer among them get their blood pressure checked regularly.

What is Hypertension?

When your blood pressure rises up to or above 140/190 mmHg you suffer from this condition called Hypertension. Known to be one of the biggest silent killers this condition doesn’t exhibit any clear symptoms. Only in the case of severe hypertension symptoms like palpitations, blurred vision, headaches, fatigue, dizziness, confusion, sleepiness, breathing difficulty, ringing sensation in the ears, or irregular heartbeat becomes evident. It may even cause a stroke. Women during pregnancy might get gestational hypertension which is a type of high blood pressure that might occur during pregnancy mostly. It is known to occur in approximately 6% of all pregnancies.

Dr Vivek K. Nambiar, Head of Division of Stroke, Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences, Kochi threw some light at the lifestyle changes one can make to prevent and manage hypertension believes that prevention is always better than cure and a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet can prevent hypertension.

Here are a few practical tips and lifestyle changes one can make: