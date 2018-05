Hypertension, also known as high Blood Pressure, is a lifestyle disease; eating habits can have an impact on your Blood Pressure(BP) on day-to-day and long-term basis. It is noted that up to 25–30% urban and 10–20% of rural population suffer from Hypertension. It can damage Arteries and can cause Heart Failure, Cerebral Stroke, Kidney Failure and damage our Eyes.

Risk factors include age, race, family history, excess weight, prolonged inactivity, tobacco abuse, high Sodium intake, low intake of Potassium, Calcium & Magnesium,alcohol abuse, stress and other chronic conditions like high Cholesterol, Diabetes and Kidney Disease.

Salt and Hypertension:It is a known fact that high salt intake results in high BP and low salt results in low BP. Dietary salt plays an important role in regulating our BP. When we talk about excess salt, it is not the added salt in homemade food, but in fact the high Sodium content from processed foods and ready-to-eat food.About 80% of the Sodium we consume comes from processed food like pickles and sauces.

Some foods with high sodium content to be avoided by Hypertensive patients are:

Smoked meat

Tomato juice

Frozen beans and peas

Canned Spinach

Pastries

Potato chips & biscuits

Fast food (includes read-to-eat food)

Pickles

Soy sauce

Papad

2min soups

Several myths regarding salt consumption are as follows:

We get all our salt from the salt added in homemade food

Non-regular varieties of salt like Pink Salt, Rock Salt etc. are low in Sodium

Eating more salt will prevent muscle cramps

Only the elderly and diseased individuals should restrict salt intake

Sweet food is low in Sodium

Other factors such as these also impact our Blood Pressure:

Potassium:Intake of Potassium in ourdiet is critical. A good balance between Potassium and Sodium should ideally be 3-1. Fruits and green leafy vegetables are rich source of Potassium. Sugar and Hypertension: Excessive sugar intake has been linked to increased weight gain and Obesity. However, a well spread myth is that excessivesugar intake does not impact the BP. The truth is that sugar component, especially in sweetened and carbonated drinks, contributes to an increase in obesity amongst people of all ages. High BP is commonly associated with people who are Obese and overweight. Alcohol consumption, especiallybinge drinking increases BP Excessive consumption of caffeine can lead to increase in BP Consuming Tobacco, in any form, increases risk of Hypertension

Foods that is good and help in lowering high Blood Pressure, if listed below, this can be easily stocked in the pantry and can be used for replacing certain unhealthy components of our meals. Snack times can also be tackled with healthy options, if one wisely choses these foods over the regular ready-to-eat food:

Leafy greens –Lettuce, Arugula, Kale, Spinach & Beetroots

Berries – Blueberries, Strawberries & Raspberries

Skimmed milk and yogurt

Oatmeal

Bananas

Fish with Omega 3 Fatty Acids: Salmon

Sunflower seeds

Garlic and herbs

Dark chocolate

Unsalted Pistachios

Olive oil

Pomegranates

Inputs by Dr Sanjay Shah, Consultant Physician & Internist, Fortis Hospital Mulund