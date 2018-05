Hypertension is a state of high blood pressure. The condition increases the risk of heart diseases. Factors such as stress, obesity, excessive drinking, excessive smoking, lack of physical activity and family history of high blood pressure contribute to the condition. One in three Indians suffer from hypertension and the numbers are increasing fast. On this World Hypertension Day, Divya Kanchibhotla, a meditation trainer and Director, Sri Sri Institute for Advanced Research tells us some of the most effective ways to manage and prevent the condition.

1. Attend to your breath: Chronic stress has been one of the leading causes of hypertension. Our fast-paced lifestyles and the multitude of deadlines create chronic stress which releases the stress hormone cortisol. Its release raises one’s blood pressure abnormally. Studies show conscious breathing quickly lowers blood pressure.

Breathing exercises like pranayama and Sudarshan Kriya have been shown to reduce cortisol and other biomarkers related to stress. Low stress eventually leads to a normalized blood pressure.

2. Meditate: Meditation relaxes the mind and has a significant influence on the brain and on the autonomic nervous system. There are numerous clinical trials that have shown a decrease in blood pressure with the practice of meditation. American Heart Association published a scientific statement in September 2018 on benefits of meditation on cardiovascular health including blood pressure. Meditating twenty minutes a day can reduce your blood pressure significantly.

3. Diet: Inflammation is another cause of Hypertension. A study by Harvard University shows that those who carry a greater tendency for inflammation are 50% more likely to suffer from hypertension than those who have a lower tendency of inflammation. To prevent inflammation, you must tend to your diet. Avoid food items that cause inflammation.

For example:

Refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and pastries

Fried foods

Soda and other sugar-sweetened beverages

Red meat (burgers, steaks) and processed meat (hot dogs, sausage)

Margarine, shortening, and lard

Have food items that prevent inflammation such as:

Tomatoes, beetroot, lemon, pomegranate

Olive oil

Green leafy vegetables, such as spinach, kale, and collards

Nuts like almonds and walnuts

Fruits such as strawberries, blueberries, cherries, and oranges

Honey

4. Yoga: Keeping muscles flexible and pliant may also help make the arteries pliable and therefore, lower blood pressure naturally. Yoga helps in doing the same as it increases flexibility, reduces the stiffness of the arteries and improves blood circulation. Yoga postures such as downward facing dog, bridge pose, head to knee forward bend, seated forward bend and savasana also help in the reduction of blood pressure.

5. Laugh: A study at Maryland School of medicine showed that laughter makes the heart healthy by increasing blood flow and expanding the arteries. It also prevents hardening of arteries which is one of the main causes of high blood pressure. A few minutes of laughter each day can give you a healthy heart.

