If you are a pregnant woman with a Hepatitis C infection, there are multiple chances that you will be told that you cannot breastfeed. But hear us out clearly, you totally can. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the virus cannot be transmitted through breast milk. However, it is prudent that you avoid breastfeeding if, you have a cracked nipple.

What is Hepatitis C and how does it get transmitted?

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 71 million people suffer from chronic hepatitis C. This virus is spread by coming in contact with contaminated blood.

Hepatitis C is a slow disease and damage to liver occurs over almost 20 years. “According to the available data, there is 3 to 5% chance that a baby can get Hepatitis C but it is not through breast milk,” said Dr Devendra Desai, Consultant Gastroenterology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre.

However, a study published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology clarified that if you have an untreated Hepatitis C infection, there are 19.4 per cent changes of transmitting the infection to your child.

Therefore, there are 4 things you should keep in mind to avoid transmission of Hepatitis C to your little bundle of joy:

1) “If you have cracked or bleeding nipple, stop feeding temporarily,” said Dr Desai.

Now, let us explain this. Breastfeeding doesn’t get transmitted through breast milk but when you have a bruised or cracked nipple, you may have a bleeding breast that could cause the infection.

2) “The child should be tested for Hepatitis C at the age of 2 years,” added Dr Desai.

According to the American Liver Foundation, there is a 40 per cent chance that your toddler will clear the virus spontaneously by the age of 2. However, it would great if you get your kid is tested after they turn 2.

3) Abstain from alcohol during pregnancy.

4) Cesarean section is not necessary or indicated in women with hepatitis C. This simply means C-section delivery doesn’t have any link to transmission of the disease. According to a study conducted by the Oregon Health and Science University didn’t find a clear connection between delivery method and the risk of transmitting the virus. However, remember that the researchers did not argue in favor of a caesarian delivery to avoid transmission either.

References:

1: Floreani A. Hepatitis C and pregnancy. World J Gastroenterol. 2013 Oct

28;19(40):6714-20. doi: 10.3748/wjg.v19.i40.6714. Review. PubMed PMID: 24187446;

PubMed Central PMCID: PMC3812470.

1: Mast EE. Mother-to-infant hepatitis C virus transmission and breastfeeding.

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2004;554:211-6. Review. PubMed PMID: 15384578.

Image Source: Shutterstock