July 28 is observed as World Hepatitis Day

Our liver performs several critical functions that have an effect on our metabolism. It aids bile production, filtration of toxins from your body, the breakdown of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins etc. To say the least, liver is important for our body’s efficient functioning.

Hepatitis is an inflammatory condition of the liver. Hepatitis is contagious in nature and can transmit from the mother to her new-born baby. “Hepatitis is categorized by its diverse forms according to the virus type, which are A, B, C, D, and E which can be seen amongst children,” said Dr Vinay Dhir, HOD-Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, SL Raheja Hospital.

I. Hepatitis A is the most common condition amongst babies and children.

Symptoms:

 Fever

 Nausea

 Vomiting

 Lack of appetite

 Constant fatigue

 Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Causes:

 It is caused due to the intake of contaminated fruits, vegetables, seafood, and other food sources

 Eating food made by an individual who hasn’t washed his/her hands properly

 Drinking contaminated water

Prevention:

Vaccination is recommended for children between 12-23 months of age, followed by a second shot at after every 6 months.

“The vaccine is also recommended for teenagers and young adults, who live in areas prone to the Hepatitis-A infection,” added Dr Dhir.

II. Hepatitis B: Acute Hepatitis B is a newly acquired infection and individuals affected by the infection notice symptoms between 1 and 4 months after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms:

 Joint pain

 Pain in the stomach

 Nausea and vomiting

 Jaundice

 Rash

 Expulsion of dark urine

 Fever

 Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Causes:

 Newborn whose mother is infected with Hepatitis-B

 Coming into contact with or exposure to blood infected with Hepatitis-B

Prevention:

“Vaccinating toddlers and infants at the early stage is a sure way to prevent Hepatitis-B,” said Dr Dhir.

Three doses are required a 0-1-6 month schedule, followed by a booster at 5yrs.

III. Hepatitis C: This virus is spread by coming in contact with contaminated blood, for example, by sharing needles or from unsterile tattoo equipment.

Symptoms:

 Pain in the joints and muscles

 Fatigue

 Persisting high fever

 Yellowing of the eyes and skin

 Dark urine

Causes:

 “Amongst children, Hepatitis-C stems from mothers who have been infected with the virus, thereby, getting passed on to their children during pregnancies,” said Dr Dhir.

 Children affected by kidney failure, that are in need of dialysis

 Children who have blood clotting conditions such as hemophilia

Prevention:

Hepatitis-C is best prevented by eliminating exposure.

Avoid intake of contaminated food, water.

Avoid contact with persons infected by the virus.

Remember, there is no vaccine for Hepatitis-C.

IV. Hepatitis D: This is an infection that occurs among only those who are affected by Hepatitis B.

Symptoms:

 Joint pain

 Pain in the stomach

 Nausea and vomiting

 Jaundice

 Rash

 Expulsion of dark urine

 Fever

 Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Causes: “Hepatitis-D is not caused on its own and is imitative from Hepatitis-B infections,” said Dr Dhir.

Prevention:

V. Hepatitis E: This is a virus that is mainly transmitted through drinking water that is contaminated with faecal matter.

Symptoms: “The symptoms of hepatitis-E are much related to those of other Hepatitis infections. Some of the symptoms are nausea, vomiting and joint pain,” said Dr Dhir.

Causes:

Hepatitis-E is transferred from mothers to newborn babies during pregnancies. Care should be taken to avoid coming into contact with Hepatitis-E in the first place.

Prevention:

Proper hygiene and healthy lifestyle habits prevent hepatitis-E.

Hygiene habits such as washing hands properly.

Ensure a fresh supply of water that is free from contamination.

Monitor food sources and running quality checks before serving.

Image Source: Shutterstock