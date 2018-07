Hepatitis B is a liver infection which can cause liver failure and scarring of the organ. If it isn’t treated immediately it can be fatal. However, in most cases, hepatitis B don’t last a long time. When your body fights it off within a few months then you are immune for rest of your life. This means you can’t get it again. But there are people those who don’t get rid of the infection. If it continues for more than 6 months then it is known as a carrier, even if that person does not notice any symptoms. This virus spreads when people come in contact, basically through open sores, body fluids or blood of someone who is infected with hep B virus.

However, here is what Dr. Philip Abraham, Consultant Gastroenterology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said about the hep B virus.

According to Dr. Philip Abraham, spread occurs mainly through mother-to-child transmission, exposure to blood products, IV drug use, and unprotected sex/promiscuity. In about one-half of patients, the route is not known. There is rarely a family clustering, suggesting that close contact may also be a route.

Diet to avoid

Diet has nothing to do with causation of hepatitis B (unlike A and E, which are transmitted through contaminated food and water). It has nothing to do with the routine management of the disease either, except to maintain good nutrition.

How to fight the infection?

Avoid risk exposure as above, prior vaccination if there is any likelihood of risk exposure (currently, universal newborn vaccination has been implemented), and antiviral medication (very effective ones are available if started early)

A special mention of what to eat to prevent it Hepatitis B is not transmitted by food or water (unlike A and E). So, eat everything healthy!

Image Source: Shutterstock