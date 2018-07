Hepatitis C virus causes inflammation of the liver. It can be either acute or chronic. However, there is no vaccine for hepatitis C and unlike hepatitis A and B this is very contagious. A high number of people get affected by the disease. Acute hepatitis C last for a few weeks whereas chronic hepatitis C symptoms develop over a period of months and may not be noticeable at first. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 71 million people suffer from chronic hepatitis C. Thus, one should be aware of the symptoms of chronic hepatitis C as well as about the complications of this condition.

What are the common symptoms of Hepatitis C?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 70 to 80 per cent of people with hepatitis C doesn’t have any symptoms. However, there are few common symptoms associated with hepatitis C which include dark urine, jaundice, fever, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, etc. These symptoms do not show up suddenly. One can notice these symptoms may be after 6 to 7 weeks.

How can you get hepatitis C?

The virus is transmitted through blood-to-blood contact with someone infected with HCV. It can be spread through blood transfusions, sharing needles, organ transplants, sexual contact with someone affected with HCV.

People who have a high risk of infection with HCV include those who received hemodialysis treatment for a long period, had a blood transfusion before 1992, been born to a mother with hepatitis C, etc.

Is it contagious?

Hepatitis C is highly contagious because it’s only spread through blood-to-blood contact. Although the infection cannot spread through contact with fresh or dried blood. So if you clean any blood stain it is always better to wear rubber gloves.

Also, this virus cannot be passed through coughing, sneezing, or sharing your food with someone else. Even you can’t get it through hugging or kissing someone with the virus.

Treatment for hepatitis C

Recently developed antiviral medications now have higher cure rates and fewer adverse side effects. They also require a shorter treatment period. However, there are people those who are able to fight the infection on their own due to their strong immune systems.

Image Source: Shutterstock