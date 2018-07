Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Also called as a viral infection, there are various types of hepatitis. These include autoimmune hepatitis, which occurs as a result of medications, alcohol or toxins. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that in India 40 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis B and around 6 to 12 million people are chronically infected with hepatitis C.

It is estimated that only 5 per cent of people with chronic hepatitis know of their infection and less than 1 per cent have access to treatment. Myths surroundings diseases are quite common in our society. More than these myths, we see a lot of misconceptions prevailing in our circles. This World Hepatitis Day, let’s debunk 7 bizarre myths about hepatitis and understand the truth behind it:

#1: Hepatitis and jaundice are synonymous.

Fact: “They are not,” protests Dr Philip Abraham, Consultant Gastroenterology, P. D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre. “Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, which can (but need not) manifest with jaundice. Jaundice, on the other hand, can be the result of many conditions (e.g., bile duct blockage), of which hepatitis is only one,” he explained.

#2: Hepatitis is always the result of infection.

Fact: It can also result from other toxins to the liver (e.g., alcohol, drugs).

#3: Hepatitis occurs only from eating/drinking contaminated food/water.

Fact: Among the five types of Hepatitis, A and E spread through contaminated water or food through faecal-oral route, whereas Hepatitis B and C are transmitted through blood transfusion, IV drug use, promiscuous sex, etc. Hepatitis D is always associated with Hepatitis B.

#4: Persons affected with hepatitis must take complete bed rest.

Fact: “This is not so. They can be allowed to work at/from home,” explained Dr Abraham.

#5: Persons with hepatitis should not have yellow foods (e.g., turmeric) and non-vegetarian food.

Fact: Honestly, there are no such restrictions. Enforced food restriction is the most common cause of weight loss during hepatitis.

#6: Sugarcane juice is good for treatment of hepatitis.

Face: While sugarcane juice is an easy source of nutrition (simple carbohydrate), it is also a very common source of infection (A and E), especially if it is bought from open roadside vendors. Hence, it is better to have it from safe places, especially after checking with your doctor.

#7: There is no treatment in modern medicine for hepatitis.

Fact: Quite contrary to this myths, there are good treatment options available for hepatitis B and C. Hepatitis A generally gets cured on its own. While hepatitis E also gets cured on its own, a drug is available if required.

