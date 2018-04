On April 17, 2018, the global bleeding disorders community and the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) will

come together to promote and encourage Sharing Knowledge and the role it plays in building a stronger

community.

World Hemophilia Day is an opportunity to help people with bleeding disorders live healthier, longer and more

productive lives by educating and empowering them through knowledge sharing, information exchanges,

education, and training. This is possible because the bleeding disorders community is rich with experience and

wisdom that can help increase awareness and improve access to care and treatment.

“World Hemophilia Day is a wonderful opportunity for our community to make its presence felt,” explains Alain

Weill, President of the WFH. “Our focus this year is on Sharing Knowledge because we are convinced that

knowledge and education are key drivers in stronger support for patients in our community. The WFH has a

long history of collecting data and sharing knowledge. The WFH World Bleeding Disorders Registry (WBDR) is

an example of how data collection will be used to advance the understanding and care of people with

hemophilia worldwide. An accessible patient registry strengthens our capacity to identify, diagnose, treat, and

In addition to the WBDR, the WFH Annual Global Survey collects basic demographic information and data on

access to care and treatment products in order to provide hemophilia organizations, hemophilia treatment

centres and health officials with useful information to support efforts to improve or sustain the care of people

To ensure all members of the bleeding disorder community have access to important clinical and patient-focused

information, the WFH developed the WFH eLearning Platform. The platform features more than 500

important resources—in six languages—including guides, fact sheets, videos, articles, games, and interactive

modules that are downloadable for free, and are well-suited for any learning style or area of interest.

World Hemophilia Day 2018 activities include a global campaign to light up landmarks around the world in red

as has been done so successfully in the past. Members of the community, partners and national member

organizations have come together so that local landmarks will “Light up red” on April 17.

Also, many people will light a red light in their home or office in an individual effort to raise awareness in their immediate vicinity.

