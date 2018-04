This World Health day, Zoylo, a digital healthcare platform of the country has taken the onus on itself to gift the country good health through its #HealthForAll initiative. With an aim to raise health related awareness among the masses and create an impactful effect on community welfare, the company is organizing a one-day free health camp in association with India’s best clinics and doctors at their respective facility. This drive towards preventive healthcare is receiving good response with a number of reputed doctors from different corners of the country willing to render their service on the big day. This initiative of Zoylo on World Health Day aims at reaching more than 1 Lakh people across the country restating the importance of preventive care.

The facility to book free appointments can be availed online through ZOYLO’s web portal and mobile app. The platform will share doctor’s details, location and time slots available for the free appointment. Consumers can avail complementary health check-up services that include Random Blood Sugar (diabetes), BP, Pulse & BMI check along with a free consultation from an experienced doctor. The patients would also get their health profile created online after the successful completion of the consultation.

ZOYLO, leading the digital healthcare with its technical excellence is now touching the masses through its free health check-up campaign that caters to the most basic and prevalent healthcare need of the day. Through this camp, Zoylo is reemphasizing the need for regular health check-ups and early diagnosis of diabetes, obesity and cardiac ailments and is enabling Indian population to lead a healthy life while avoiding critical medical emergencies. This campaign is one more step that puts preventive care at the forefront of the healthcare.

The one day free health camp will initiate on 7th April, 2018 and is dedicated to meet the purpose of World Health Day which is to ensure health for all.