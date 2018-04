While the world is fighting obesity, which is one of the biggest health challenges humans are facing, there is another big threat catching up, that was hidden in plain sight from long- Antibiotic resistance. According to the latest report by the WHO, antibiotic resistance has become a serious threat. It is affecting the whole world irrespective of age or gender.

What is antibiotic resistance?

Antibiotic resistance is when bacteria present in our body becomes so strong that even antibiotics fail to suppress its effects. Antibiotics no longer work in people who need them to treat infections and they develop a resistance in them against the antibiotics. According to World Health Organisation, it is currently the biggest public threat. It is an issue that needs to be addressed immediately.

Its impacts on India:

Indians probably need to be more concerned about this issue, given the fact our population is large and a high percentage of people are uneducated. According to the report by WHO, “There is also a lack of knowledge among medical practitioners as well as the public on the rational use of antibiotics. The health sector in India needs improved management of the health care delivery systems, both public and private, which will minimize conditions favourable for the development of drug resistance”

In this context, we spoke to Dr Umesh Khanna who is a senior nephrologist and secretary of Amar Gandhi Foundation about the preventive measures you and I can take as a laypersons and here are a few tips given by him.

1. Not to pop antibiotics without indications which means viral fever, malaria and dengue does not require antibiotic

2. When indicated take the full course of antibiotic eg. 7 days or 10 days or 5 days as advised.

3. Not only full course but full dose eg 3 times or twice a day as indicated. Not to stop the drug in between or take intermittently.

4.A culture test some time should be done to guide treatment to avoid resistance

5. Try avoiding substandard antibiotics or changing brands of antibiotics. 5. Avoid combining antibiotics on OPD basis unless prescribed by a doctor

6. Don’t take antibiotic on suspicion of infection and on your own from a pharmacy without a doctor’s advise. Dr Google is for knowledge but he lacks wisdom and clinical judgment and experience

There is a huge lack of awareness about antibiotic resistance in our country and that needs to be addressed asap and on World Health Day we must join hands to fight against it.