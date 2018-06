Any football fan would agree that the day 5 of World Cup 2018 gave us plenty! Whether it was for the newly hailed ‘king’ who rose to be the saviour yesterday or its the evergreen hottie Cristiano Ronaldo who sports for Portugal, these are a bunch of delight to watch.

But like our Indian Cricketers, these footballers too have never failed to express their love for their kids. Below are 3 footballers who are hands-on fathers too!

While the world was watching the winsome match yesterday, Kane’s fiancee, Kate Goodland posted a picture of the couple’s daughter Ivy Jane Kane wearing a jersey that read ‘Daddy’. Kane too regularly posts with the baby. And oh boy, they look adorable!

Daddy, Daughter Day 💙👧🏼⚽️ A post shared by Harry Kane (@harrykane) on May 26, 2018 at 10:17am PDT

In another picture, he wrote,’A crazy game to finish but thank you for all your support this season. We’ll be back hungry for more on home soil next season.’ Read: FIFA World Cup 2018: Health advisory for football fanatics!

That our very own popular player, Lionel Messi is a happy family man, is no news. His pictures with his wife and children go beyond adorable. Every father is their kid’s superhero, and here’s proof! Read: Lionel Messi fitness regime

Volvemos a casa !!!!! A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 10, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

Cristiano Ronaldo is almost every woman’s dream and is unapologetic about it too! The handsome father of 4 children, Ronaldo loves his time with family! We can’t contain our excitement each time he posts pictures with his kids-and mind you, he captions them with so much love- Watch for yourself!

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Jan 31, 2018 at 10:13am PST

Image source: Instagram- @harrykane/ @leomessi/ @cristiano