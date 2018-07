If you are a chocolate lover, then there’s good news for you. Dark chocolate is considered to be good for your health, thanks to its antioxidants known as flavonoids. You can indulge in it, guilt-free. Dark chocolate can, in fact, surprise you with its immense health benefits. The fats that it contains are mostly good fats. It is also loaded with minerals like copper, iron, potassium, magnesium and calcium.

Know Why Dark Chocolate Is So Awesome

It helps to lower the blood pressure (by producing nitric acid) and maintain hormonal balance. According to various studies, dark chocolate lowers your cholesterol levels and ensures a good cardiovascular health. But you know what the best part is? It makes you happy by releasing happy hormones known as endorphins. Recently, a team of researchers found that dark chocolate contains anti-ageing properties too. It can also slow down the development of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease.

Sneak It In

While buying, look for a dark chocolate that has around 70% cocoa or higher. Check the label properly to make sure that added sugar is not the first ingredient. However, pure dark chocolate can be too bitter. So, we have mentioned some interesting ways to include this dark beauty in your diet. Read: Fertility and dark chocolate: Expert gives 4 reasons of how dark chocolates help you!

Make dark chocolate milkshake: To make your milkshake tastier and healthier use dark chocolate instead of normal milk chocolate. Instead of white refined sugar add honey or maple syrup.

Mix it into your fruit salad: To reduce the bitterness of dark chocolate mix it to your fruit salad bowl. The sweetness of the fruits will reduce the bitter taste. However, having a fruit salad with dark chocolate could be a healthier option.

Read: Healthy chocolate indulgence: Chocolate steamed dim Sum

Grate it over your sandwich: Put some sugar-free dark chocolate syrup in between two multi-grain pieces of bread, add some honey to roast it if you are really fond of chocolate sandwiches.

Add it to your cereals: A few shards of sugar-free dark chocolates can make your morning oatmeal tastier. However, you can add some pieces of dark chocolates to whatever cereals you eat.

Blend it to your cold coffee: Add chunks of dark chocolate in your cold coffee and use organic honey instead of white refined sugar.

Image Source: Shutterstock