About 40% of cancers in the country (such as lung cancer and cancers of mouth) are caused by tobacco use and another 20% from infections such as hepatitis B that cause liver cancer and human papillomavirus, which can lead to cervical cancer. Cancer cases in India are rising not just because of a shift in the way we lead our lives but also owing to better diagnostic facilities. Padma Shri Awardee Dr K K Aggarwal, President Heart Care Foundation of India (HCFI) and Immediate Past National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), said, “We all know that cancer, if detected early, can be treated at a much lower cost compared to the expenses incurred when diagnosed at an advanced stage. The mortality rate is also lowered substantially if people report for screening when the earliest symptoms manifest. Unfortunately, nearly two-thirds of cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, reducing patients’ chances of cure and survival.” Here are common tests to determine your risk of cancer!

Dr Kirti Chadha, Head of Oncology, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd says, “As a diagnostic centre we are witnessing a trend where patients are getting diagnosed in the earlier stage. There is a long way to go before preventive testing for cancer becomes a norm. As a centre of excellence, we aim to provide a conclusive diagnosis to our patients. We do not leave a room for uncertainty and that has helped our patients in faster and more effective treatment. Reflex and conclusive diagnosis will play a big role in the onco-pathology industry. Over the past five years, we have observed an increasing trend in breast, cervix and oral cavity, lung, prostate and urinary bladder. There is a gradual increase in percentage positivity for cancers during these three years i.e 7.32% in 2014, 8.63% in 2015 and 9.20% in 2016.” Also read about latest development in cancer diagnosis: one blood test to screen for eight types of cancer.

She further added that “Out of 36,000 women screened for cervical cancer in a year at Metropolis, the HPV (Human Papilloma Virus) detection rate was 9.54% of which 70% constituted of the high-risk genotypes and these women need necessary intervention and follow up. The PAP and HPV test when done together can help more women diagnosed in the early stage. Cervical cancer is ranked as the most frequent cancer in women in India. We hope more women opt for screening tests and vaccinations to prevent cervical cancer. Women over the age of 30 should compulsorily look at screening tests.” Also know about how to read your medical test report: Cancer screening blood tests.

