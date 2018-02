About 50% of the cancer patients in India are under the age of 50. Apart from other things, this alarming rate of young cancer victims has also created concerns about preservation of their fertility. However, experts indicate that the recent technologies and advancements in the IVF sector can help cancer patients to keep the fertility window open for a longer time. Today, cancer victims not only have a better rate of survival but can also think about raising a child and starting a family.

Cancer treatment can affect fertility in both men and women. However, there are many techniques like egg freezing, embryo freezing, donor eggs, donor embryos, donor sperms, sperm freezing which can help in preserving fertility. Fertility preservation is a procedure to secure fertile eggs, ovarian tissue, or sperm before a patient undergoes cancer therapy. These can enable the patient to reproduce when they have overcome cancer.

Speaking about this, Dr Hrishikesh D Pai, Director IVF & Infertility at Fortis La Femme Hospital, Delhi & Former Secretary General of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India said, “In young women, cancer treatment including chemotherapy and radiation can cause infertility. In men, exposure of the pelvis to radiation and use of chemotherapy drugs can lead to DNA damage in the sperms. However, there are many techniques such as Egg freezing and Sperm Freezing, which are providing a ray of hope for these patients. The success rate of these methods is about 30% to 40% in younger men and women. In those above the age of 30 and 35, fertility potential of the eggs and sperm may decrease thereby lowering the success rate. It is important to consult a doctor as soon as they are diagnosed with cancer and find out the possibilities of treatment. The occasion of World Cancer Day is the perfect platform to raise awareness among doctors and patients about the different fertility preservation techniques like egg freezing, embryo freezing, donor eggs, donor embryos etc.”

In egg freezing, mature eggs are isolated and frozen before being fertilized with a sperm. The process is also known as egg banking. The frozen egg is then thawed, fertilized with a sperm, and implanted in the uterus when the woman is ready to have a child and start a family. In men, live sperm cells can be frozen and stored for future use in infertility treatment. Once frozen, samples can be kept for at least 20 to 30 years (possibly longer) without further damage. This is known as semen cryopreservation. Apart from the other techniques, embryo freezing in women is one where the egg is fertilized with sperm in the laboratory. The embryo is frozen for future use. In another method, ovarian tissue is frozen and re-implanted after cancer treatment.

Adding further, Dr Nandita Palshetkar, IVF and Infertility at Fortis Bloom IVF Center at La Femme GK 2 and Fortis Hospital Gurgaon & President-elect of the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India said, “Many cancers are detected very early in life often in the prime years for fertility. Cancer survivors can now produce their own biological child through fertility preservation. Unfortunately, fertility preservation services are rarely offered or even discussed with the patient before starting cancer therapy. Oncofertility is a burgeoning medical field which holds immense possibilities and the onus lies on the treating doctors to counsel the patients in a timely manner regarding the various options one has in terms of fertility preservation modalities. On World Cancer Day, I would like to like to emphasise that oncologists and reproductive specialists should together work to improve awareness about fertility preservation techniques.”

Radiation oncologists can assume the unique role in communicating fertility preservation options given the fact that they encounter multiple patients.They should refer patients to reproductive specialists at the earliest. Additionally, a reference to psychosocial providers may also be beneficial particularly due to the fact that such patients may have moderate to severe distress about potential infertility.

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Dr Manish Banker, Director of Nova IVI Fertility highlights the importance of fertility preservation for cancer patients. He says, “The number of cancer survival cases in India and globally has been increasing over the years thanks to increased awareness, early detection, and timely treatment. This brings focus on life post cancer treatment. Adequate attention and rehabilitation is imperative to ensure quality life for cancer surviving patients.

A common quality of life issue that comes up post cancer treatment is the ability to start a family. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy involve certain drugs and exposure to radiations, which can effectively kill cancer cells and prevent relapses, but may also cause damage to the gametes i.e. eggs and sperms, causing difficulties in conceiving later. Cancer patients have the option to freeze their eggs, sperms, or embryos prior to cancer treatment, so that if infertility unfortunately occurs, they can still conceive through fertility treatment when they are cured. Thanks to greater awareness and advancements in the assisted reproductive techniques, preserving fertility is no more a dream and can be helpful in various cases. Fertility preservation especially for cancer survivors becomes important for a successful beginning to parenthood.’’

