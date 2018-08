If you are breastfeeding you should know that if your baby hasn’t latched the right way all your efforts to help the little one get a feed will go down the drain. So, to help your baby you need to know the right techniques of latching. And believe us you don’t have to do much, a little adjustment with your holds and sitting position is enough. So, mothers here is an ultimate breastfeeding guide for you to help your baby latch the right way:

Step 1: First, get in a comfortable position with good back support when you sit to feed your baby. Use your breastfeeding support pillow if you have one or any other pillow which gives your proper support. Hold your baby in your arms. Your baby’s head should be resting on the crook of your arm. So if you are trying to feed on the right breast, your baby’s head should rest on the crook of your right arm and vice versa. Make sure your baby is tummy-to-tummy with you at all times.

Step 2: Bring your baby closer to you and do not try to lean into your baby. This will cause severe strain on your neck and shoulders and affect the baby’s position too. Once you hold your baby to the breast ensure to give your baby has proper back support too. So, if your baby’s head rests on the crook of your right arm, then your entire right arm should be supporting the spine of your baby, while you can use the other hand to pat her, play with her fingers or stroke her hair. Remember to keep your baby’s ear, shoulder, and hip in alignment, which will make swallowing easier.

Step 3: This is crucial: your baby’s nose should be opposite to the nipple from where she is suckling.

Step 4: You might have to guide your baby to reach your nipple. Hold the breast on the sides, using either a “C” hold or “U” hold keeping fingers far from the nipple so you don’t affect how the baby latches on. Let your nipple touch your baby’s upper lip or nose and not the middle of the mouth. The baby’s head should be tilted backwards, care should be taken that the chin doesn’t touch the chest. Your baby’s entire body, including her neck, shoulder and abdomen should be in the same line, facing you and as close to you as possible.

Step 5: When your baby opens her mouth she should latch on to the nipple with her lips curled outward. Ensure that your baby has enough of your breast inside her mouth so that she is correctly breastfeeding and not just suckling on your nipple. Suckling only on the nipple will not help your baby get enough milk during a feeding session. Try to get as much of the lower portion of the areola (the area around the nipple) in the baby’s mouth. A perfect latch is when more of your areola is visible above the baby’s upper lip and less below the lower lip. Once your baby is perfectly latched on and the nipple touches her palate, she would start suckling.

Step 6: At no point during breastfeeding should your nipples hurt. If you feel any kinds of pains this indicates that your baby is not latched correctly. Use your finger to break the latch (put your finger between the lips of your baby) and re-position your baby once again.

If you still have problems to help your baby latch take help of a lactation expert.

