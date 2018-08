Many mothers believe that the bigger the size of your breasts, the more milk your produce, but this is a myth. The size of your breasts mostly depends on how much fatty tissue you contain and have nothing to do with how your breasts produce milk. The glandular tissues in the breast are responsible for making milk and there and the vast majority of women have enough glandular tissue to breastfeed their babies. More than the size of your breasts the way your baby suckles and the frequency of the feeds stimulates the breasts and the glandular tissues to make more milk.

As your baby suckles, the hormone prolactin stimulates the mammary glands in your breasts to secrete milk so the more you baby suckles more your body releases prolactin that improves your breast milk production. The suckling actually acts as stimulation for the brain to help the glandular tissues make more milk. This is why it is necessary to help your baby latch well.

If you want to know whether your child is having enough breast milk and is satisfied check the nappies regularly. If she is passing enough urine and you have to change four to five nappies during the day then probably the amount of milk you are producing is enough for your baby.

It’s natural if you’re a new mum to worry about whether you’re producing enough milk. In most cases, the problem is not how much breast milk you have, but how much milk your baby is able to get during the feeding session. In fact, if you think you are not producing enough milk then offer your child a feed every two hours to initiate suckling. This will help to improve breast milk production. There are mothers with small breasts too who are producing enough milk for their baby and vice versa. So, rest assured that breast size has nothing to do with breast milk production.

