Most mothers produce sufficient milk for their little one. In fact, some of them have an oversupply of breast milk which they have to pump and keep for later use or donate to human milk banks. But on the other side of the spectrum, breastfeeding can be a depressing experience for new mothers who aren’t lactating enough. Most new mothers worry if they are making enough milk, but for some, this could be a genuine problem. There could be various reasons for this – excessive blood loss during surgery, PCOS, gestational diabetes, thyroid problems, mammary hypoplasia, in which there isn’t enough milk-producing glandular tissue within the breast, breast surgeries or trauma. These conditions might need some medical interventions or constant support from a lactation expert to get on with breastfeeding.

When there isn’t enough milk

Breast milk production works on a simple rule of demand and supply. The hormone prolactin secreted right after birth kicks starts the milk production followed by a supply of colostrum and then mature milk within a few days. But the production isn’t unilateral the milk glands produce milk taking cues from your baby. The more your baby suckles at the breasts the more the milk you produce. This is a simple cycle that helps in breast milk production. So, during the initial days, when there is low breast milk production here are few things you can do:

Take your baby on your lap and ensure that your little one is latched properly. This is the first step in making breastfeeding a success. A proper latch will help your baby to suckle milk the right way, empty the breasts and give your brain the cue to produce more milk.

Always make your baby suckle from both breasts. Allow your baby to drain both breasts at each feeding and this helps in producing milk in both breasts simultaneously.

Feed your baby on demand. As we mentioned early, the more suckling happens the more milk is produced. Avoid long hours of intervals in between two feeds.

If your baby sleeps off at the breast, keep switching back and forth between the two breasts (so you’re feeding on each breast two or three times) to ensure each breast gets adequate suckling time.

Avoid giving bottle feeds with formulas and limit pacifier use. These limit suckling time at breasts.

Consider pumping between feedings as it mimics the suckling action and helps to produce milk.

Get enough rest and eat well, a proper diet during breastfeeding helps a mother to lactate well.

Make sure to keep yourself well-hydrated.

If you are still not producing enough milk

Get in touch with a lactation expert to get to the core of the problem to overcome the barriers.

Get in touch with human milk banks to help your child get proper nourishment through breast milk.

Get in touch with your doctor to know if any underlying health condition is causing a dip in breast milk production and get treated or get help for the same.

Image source: Shutterstock