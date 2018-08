Breastfeeding is of immense importance for your baby. It comprises of all the vitamins and nutrients a baby requires and is enriched with disease-fighting properties. For the first six months, a newborn baby is completely dependent on the mother’s milk as the baby cannot consume other fluids or solids.

“It is safe to breastfeed the baby when the mother is suffering from a common illness such as a cold or flu, as these germs do not pass on through breast milk. However, some infectious diseases may impede breastfeeding, either on a temporary or permanent basis as they might get transmitted,” said Dr Manjiri Mehta, Consultant Gynecologist, Obstetrician and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi.

Here are 5 diseases that may be transmitted to your kid via breastfeeding:

1) HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus):

“Transmission of this infection is possible through breastfeeding. The highest viral load is found in Colostrum (first milk produced by the mother). This infection is generally an accepted contraindication for breastfeeding. If a mother has taken antiviral treatment during pregnancy, the chances of transmission are much lower,” explained Dr Mehta.

2) Hepatitis:

Hepatitis A-The chances of transmitting this infection are highest during delivery. It is also passed on through breast milk in acute stages of the disease. In such cases, an infant should receive anti-Hepatitis A

immunoglobulin irrespective of breastfeeding status.

Hepatitis B- This infection too is transmitted maximally during labour and delivery. Infants born to these mothers should receive vaccine and Immunoglobulin at birth. Breastfeeding is not contraindicated.

Hepatitis C- The transmission through breast milk is not confirmed, but better to avoid breastfeeding especially if you suffer from conditions like the cracked nipple.

3) Herpes Simplex:

Breastfeeding is not contraindicated unless the hermetic lesions are on the breast. The mother should cover the lesions on other body parts while breastfeeding.

4) Measles:

“The virus is not found in the breast milk, but the antibodies are present; breastfeeding can be continued. If a mother has an acute infection then she should be isolated for up to 72hrs, during this period, expressed

breast milk can still be given,” said Dr Mehta.

5) Malaria:

Breastfeeding can be continued, provided the mother’s condition permits the same. There is no evidence of transmission through breast milk.

But if you are suffering from any infection, and you fear that you might transmit it to your child, consult your doctor immediately.

