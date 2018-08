World breastfeeding week is observed from August 1st to 7th

Feeding breast milk to your newborn within one hour of birth is said to be very important. UNICEF released a report recently, talking about how only 3 in 5 children are not breastfed in the first hour of their birth. According to the United Nations, 78 million infants have a greater risk of dying each year owing to delay in feeding breast milk.

In a shocking revelation, a new report, which was jointly published by the World Health Organization as well as the UNICEF claimed that late breastfeeding could result in the increasing risk of infant death.

“When it comes to the start of breastfeeding, timing is everything. In many countries, it can even be a matter of life or death,” said Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director in the report.

“Yet each year, millions of newborns miss out on the benefits of early breastfeeding and the reasons – all too often – are things we can change. Mothers simply don’t receive enough support to breastfeeding within those crucial minutes after birth, even from medical personnel at health facilities.”

This is mainly because the first milk for a newborn is a natural vaccine against fighting diseases. Colostrum is loaded with antibodies in more than what mature milk contains, it helps to build immunity in your little one and fight against a host of infections.

Various studies have said that newborns who are fed breast milk after 2 and 23 hours of birth had a 33 per cent chance of dying than those infants who are fed in the first hour of birth.While countries in Eastern and South Africa are the highest when it comes to breastfeeding within one hour of birth, the lowest rate is in countries of East Asia and Pacific.

