Due to the incorrect position of the baby during breastfeeding, moms may experience sore nipples which can be painful. Moms, you will take the time to understand the right position to breastfeed your baby and you may be worried as well about whether you have done it correctly. This can be worrisome and the mother won’t be able to concentrate on her daily chores as it can annoy and irritate you.

Incorrect latching of the baby’s mouth onto your nipple can cause sore nipples and you may also suffer dry and cracked nipples due to the friction. Your baby may suck strongly and this too can cause sore and painful nipples. So, if you also suffer from the condition called sore nipples, just visit your lactation expert and seek medical advice. This will help you to determine the cause and act accordingly. Furthermore, if your nipples are bleeding make sure that you inform your expert as the blood shouldn’t go into your baby’s mouth.

For cracked, bleeding or painful nipples, try these home remedies:

• Breast milk: To heal sore, dry or cracked nipples, you can apply your own breast milk. After breastfeeding your baby, apply it 4-5 times a day.

• Ice cubes: Put a few ice cubes in the clean cloth and place it on your nipples for some time. This will relax and relive you.

• Apply aloe vera gel: This can help you as aloe vera has soothing properties and when you apply the gel on your nipples it can help you to calm down.

• Basil: It has healing properties and can be a boon for your skin. Grind the basil leaves and add a little honey. Apply this paste on your nipples and then you can wash it off after some time. This will help you to tackle your sore nipples.

• Maintain a good personal hygiene: Keep the area clean and wear a good quality bra which will not irritate your nipples.

• Eat foods rich in vitamin C which contain antioxidants: Eating fruits and veggies like broccoli, kale, oranges, guava, kiwis and so on can help you to treat your sore and cracked nipples.

• Avoid using soaps and chemicals on your nipples: If you experience sore and cracked nipples, then avoid using harsh soaps with chemicals. Moreover, avoid using powder or deodorant on your breast.

These are a few tricks which you can try and if the problem still persists, seek immediate medical attention.

