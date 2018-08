With the theme of breastfeeding week 2018 being “Foundation of life,” we are emphasising it once again that breastfeeding is best for the baby. But for new mothers, it is always a big challenge and they have too many questions regarding the same – How much to feed? When to feed? et al.

So, we spoke to Dr Mayur Dass, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj to clear some misconception that every mother has about breastfeeding.

Is it true that mothers have to nurse every 2 hours around the clock to make sure the baby gets enough milk?

Just like adults, babies too have their own individual eating patterns. Most babies fall into the routine of feeding once every 2 hours. But I suggest watching the baby and not the clock. Feed your baby on demand. One way to look whether your baby is feeding enough is to observe their output i.e.; 6 wet diapers and 2 to 3 stools per day is an indicator of a healthy baby, fed well. Also, check if your child is latched on to your nipple the right way to get adequate feed.

If a breastfed baby wakes up too often at night, should mothers start formula feeds?

Sleep depends on personality and sleeping patterns of your baby. As long as your baby is getting enough to eat, she or he will sleep for as long as the little one is meant to sleep. So babies sleep for long hours uninterruptedly and some have scarce sleep.

Is it true that if the baby is feeding more or sleeping less that means milk secretion is not adequate?

This is a common misconception. In reality, only 1% of women cannot physically produce enough breast milk. The truth is that the breast milk is easy to digest and absorb as compared to formula feed, so frequent feeding is required. This is absolutely normal in the beginning because their stomachs are so small at birth.

Should the mother eat only bland foods while breastfeeding?

By the time the foods you eat have been digested and used to make breast milk, the potentially upsetting elements have been broken down and should not affect your baby at all i.e. if you eat cabbage or broccoli; it is unlikely that it will make your baby gassy. Do not change your feeding habits. But remember to keep yourself well hydrated.

Will the breasts start sagging after breastfeeding?

The breast often doubles in weight during pregnancy. Whether or not you breastfeed, increase in the breast during pregnancy puts extra stress on the ligaments that support the breast which makes the breasts sag. Your age, BMI, pre-pregnancy bra size, all affects the likelihood of saggy breasts post-pregnancy and not just breastfeeding.

Does breastfeeding cause pain and sore nipples?

These discomforts indicate an improper latch so if you face such hurdles learn to latch your baby correctly with your paediatrician and gynaecologist or a lactation consultant.

Should you nurse your baby if you have blocked ducts?

The best way to treat blocked ducts is to nurse as often as you can to prevent infections. Besides frequent nursing, apply hot fomentation before nursing also helps.

Is breastfeeding is a reliable form of birth control?

Even if you exclusively breastfeed, ovulation and chances of becoming pregnant start after three months of delivery. So consult your doctor for contraception.

Image source: Shutterstock