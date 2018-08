Most new mothers are concerned if they are making enough breast milk for their baby. Given the eternal myths surrounding breastfeeding that is still doing the rounds in the age of apt awareness campaigns and easy accessibility of information, mothers become concerned if they are able to nourish their child with the milk they are producing. Some even think that if their child wakes up often it might be an indication that the mother isn’t able to produce enough milk to quench her baby’s thirst and hunger. But this not true: Remember mothers, your baby has a tiny stomach that can hold only a small portion of milk which also gets digested soon (reminder: breast milk is easily digestible). This is a reason why your baby wakes up crying a wailing for a feed despite the last feeding session lasting a total of 30 minutes. This has nothing to do with how much milk you are producing.

However, if you are concerned about your milk production and wondering if your baby is getting enough milk, there are few signs you should be watchful of:

Your breasts: After every feed, your breasts should feel lighter and supple because your baby has just emptied your breast after suckling the milk out. But if your breasts are still hard this could mean that either your baby is unable to latch the right way to empty your breast or you are facing breast engorgement. After a feed, your nipples should either be elongated or look the same as it was before a feed (not twisted or inverted). Overall it should be a pain-free experience. If there is any kind of nipple soreness or breast pain after feeding this could indicate that your baby isn’t able to latch properly to get a feed.

Your baby’s mood: Your baby should be happy and relaxed after a feed. If he cries too often after breaking away from the latch, then probably he isn’t getting enough milk or is unable to suckle. Your baby should also be awake during the feed. Care should be taken that your baby isn’t sleeping at your breast. This could mean that your baby has not been able to complete his feed. You should also be able to see your baby swallow the milk while he is feeding if he is latched perfectly. You would also be able to hear him swallow the milk as the suckling continues.

Your baby’s skin: A well-fed baby’s skin show signs of being hydrated. Here is what you can do to check for the same: gently pinch your baby’s skin and see if it comes back to the old position soon. If it doesn’t this could mean your baby is dehydrated and not getting enough feed.

Your baby’s pee and poop schedule: A well-fed baby will be passing urine and stool without much difficulty. So if your baby is wetting at least six to eight nappies in a day this means your baby is getting enough breast milk which keeps him satiated and healthy. Keep in mind that the urine should be pale and odourless and the poop yellowy-mustard colour (not a good sight, but a satisfactory sign).

If you see these signs know that your baby is well-fed and you are producing enough milk for the little one.

When to worry: If your baby isn’t gaining weight, wails and cries after every feed, is looking pale and show signs of dehydration urinates less talk to your paediatrician or a lactation expert and get help asap.

Image source: Shutterstock