Mothers, you don’t need this reminder from us that breast is best for your baby. But certain hurdles can make a mother contemplate using the bottle over the breast. But know that there is nothing better than suckling at the breast. Even if you store breast milk in a bottle and feed your child remember it is not as good as the breast. Yes, it can act as a second option just in case you are not physically present to nurse your child. But many mothers despite knowing the benefits give up breastfeeding too early, too soon. We wonder makes many healthy, lactating mothers give up breastfeeding even before completing the initial six months as directed by the WHO. Of course, there are problems that come up and many mothers are unable to overcome them and throw in the towel. They might sound trivial but could be really discouraging to continue prolonged breastfeeding.

Here we take a look at the nagging problems that make mothers give up breastfeeding early and look for solutions for the same

1. Leaky breasts: It is very common for a breastfeeding mother to suffer from leaky breasts. If you think you are the only one who has soiled brassieres and tees, no, there is a whole brigade who can join your gang. Leaky breasts, in fact, say that you are lactating just perfectly and you should keep nursing your baby for as long as possible or till you both feel comfortable doing it together (we are talking about beyond the six initial months). So if you have leaky breasts, the best way to deal with this problem is to wear breast pads so it doesn’t spoil your clothes, in case you think that it is a social embarrassment. Alternatively, if you are at home, you can pump the excess breast milk that leaks and store it to use later. If you are lactating more than what is required for your baby then probably you can pump your milk and donate it to human milk banks for better use.

The more your baby suckles, the more your breasts make milk. This doesn’t mean you have to give up breastfeeding to stop your breasts from leaking. Some minute adjustments can help.

2. Engorgement: This is a common problem during the initial days of breastfeeding and happens with most new mother. Engorged breasts become full, heavy, hard and can be painful at times. Engorgement is a sign that your breasts are not being emptied during the feeds or your breasts are making more milk than required. As you baby suckles at the breasts it gives the brains a signal that more milk is needed so the alveoli glands in the breasts secrete more milk. If there is a huge gap between the two feeds then there is a high chance of the milk getting accumulated in the breasts and making them engorged. Sometimes offering a feed to your child to empty the breasts help as this make the engorged breasts light and drains the milk. But if this doesn’t help, some natural remedies like using cabbage leaves or hot and cold compressions can help. Other than that pumping the milk for later use or donating can also help. If engorgement doesn’t settle on its own talk to a doctor as it can lead to mastitis, a painful condition that can need medical intervention.

3. Sore and cracked nipples: A reason for this could be improper latching. If your baby is latched on perfectly then these problems, ideally, should not arise. So, check, either with a lactation expert or your gynaecologist if you are able to latch properly.

4. Nipple bites: Ouch! This hurts and we know that. But your child is not entirely at fault. If you are trying to force feed your baby, then stop. You don’t have to customarily follow the rule of feed every two hours. Instead, pick up the cues of your baby’s hunger and try to demand feed. Babies when not hungry can become playful and bite the nipples. It also makes sense to check if your baby is getting enough feed as a hungry baby who is unable to suckle might keep biting at the nipples in hope to suckle milk. So talk to a lactation expert about this problem.

5. Nipple and breast pain: Any kind of pain during breastfeeding is not normal. If your child is latched well, feeding properly and your breasts are not engorged then you should not experience any kind of pain. If you have taken all the care to help your baby get on with breastfeeding, check with your doctor or gynaecologist for the reason of the pain and get help. At any cost don’t give up breastfeeding due to such trivial issues.

