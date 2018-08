World Breastfeeding Week 2018 is observed from August 1 to 7

At a time when the world is trying to normalize breastfeeding and spread awareness about the undisputed health benefits of breastfeeding, it still remains one of the most taboo and misunderstood topics in India. As if new moms don’t have enough problems to worry about, they are often subjected to erroneous and sometimes downright harmful advice by ‘well-meaning’ people around them including their mothers, relatives and women who consider themselves experts on the subject just because they have breastfed their kids before.

Breastfeeding is one of the purest, most essential and natural forms of bonding between the mother and the child. It is not just about feeding the child breast milk to give it nourishment once it is out of the womb, it is also a way to strengthen the connection and love between the mother and the child.

Sadly, most fail to look at breastfeeding that way. Priyanka Golikeri, 32, recalls how she is often told to cover up while she is breastfeeding. “People can piss in public without any cover but to feed your baby you need to cover up! How ridiculous is this!” she says.

The reason given for covering up is not just to make sure that the breast is not revealed, it has also got to do with our Indian obsession with ‘boori nazar.’ “My mom said to me that I needed to protect my baby from boori nazar and the act of breastfeeding can attract envy. She told me I shouldn’t breastfeed even in front of my husband for the same reason. Can you beat that?” Kranti Vibhute,35 says.

What’s the best way to ensure that the mom is protected from the ‘evil eye’ while breastfeeding? Send her off to the toilet! “Yes, people think restroom = nursing room! Would you eat in a toilet? Then why should my baby feed there?” Priyanka says.

One of the most common misconceptions people have is that small breasts produce less milk than big breasts. If you are a thin mother with small breasts, you will never hear the end of it. “My mom keeps asking me if I have given enough milk to my baby or if my milk has dried up. She simply doesn’t believe that I have fed my child enough,” Shalini Sharma, 32, says. In reality, breast size and milk production are not related at all. Hormones trigger breast milk production. Do not believe in such breastfeeding myths.

Some believe that one way to compensate for this supposedly less milk quantity is to supplement it with formula milk. There are plenty of reasons why you must never mix formula milk with breast milk. This is harmful to the kid and to the mother as well.

Weaning kids is one of the most important stages of development. There are certain foods that you must and must not give when your baby is weaning. The process of weaning should happen gradually, over time, and with the cooperation of your baby. You certainly can’t force it. Among the many ridiculous things that Priyanka has been told, the trick for weaning the baby wins hands down. “Apply chilli powder to the breast to help wean the child. Yes, my aunt thought this would be an excellent way to wean my baby off breast milk!” Needless to say, the advice was not followed. Avoid these food mistakes when weaning your baby.

If you have any pesky relatives and well-wishers asking you to do any of this or if you have any doubts about breastfeeding, make sure you consult a lactation expert or a doctor.