The process of bringing a new human into the world is wonderful and magical. And every mother knows what goes into those nine months of pregnancy. Nourishing and nurturing the baby inside the womb her body undergoes a sea of changes – her hormones, her mental health, her well-being almost every aspect of her life is affected. Yoga helps during this stage to bring in some semblance in a mother’s life and once the baby is out, it is the breastfeeding phase that poses new challenges. While breastfeeding comes naturally to most mothers it also comes with a set of aches and pains that the mother has to deal with. However, yoga can come to a mother’s rescue during this phase.

“Just like how yoga helps a mother carry on with the various changes of pregnancy helping her deal with different pains and stress, it also helps her during breastfeeding to heal and calm her mentally,” says new age yogi Sarvesh Shashi, founder and CEO of Zorba Yoga. He further adds, “The breastfeeding stage is when the mom goes through some severe pains in the shoulder, the back, and the neck. The mothers are also physically and mentally strained during this time. Yoga helps them to heal and garner a lot of energy to carry on with demands of the baby while improving her own health.”

Here are a few poses illustrated by yogi Sarvesh that will help the mothers keep the body pains at bay and feel gleeful and happy!

Markatasana aka the monkey twist pose: There are a few variations of this pose try the one that suits you the best. It helps to improve spine flexibility, digestion, get relief from constipation which is very common in new mothers, relieves from the hip and joint pains.

How it is done:

Lie down straight and spread both hands at the level of your shoulders. Keep your palms open, facing towards the ceiling. Now fold your both legs at the knees and keep them near to the hips.

After that turn, your knees towards the right side, rest the right knee on the ground. Your left knee should rest above the right knee and the left ankle should rest on the right ankle.

Next, turn your neck to the left side.

During the entire process keep breathing normally.

Repeat this exercise from the left side and turn your neck to the right side as well.

Bhujangasana aka the cobra pose: It stretches the muscles in the shoulders, chest and abdominal area decreasing the stiffness of the lower back and imparting strength in the arms and shoulders all of which makes a nursing mother strong to endure baby’s every demand.

How to do it:

Lie flat on stomach. Keep hands at shoulder level on either side, close to the chest- palms facing the ground.

Place your body weight on your palms and slowly raise head and trunk.

Press hips, thigh and feet on the floor.

Hold the position for 10 seconds while breathing normally.

To release slowly come down and rest forehead on the ground.

Ustrasana aka the camel pose: It improves flexibility and spine strength strengthens the lower back which rejuvenates a nursing mother in more than one way.

How to do it:

Sit on the floor stretching your leg and keeping your spine erect keeping palms on the ground side by the buttocks.

Bend your leg by the keens and sit on your heels placing the buttocks between the heels. Kneel on the floor keeping your knees in line with the shoulders and sole of the feet facing the ceiling.

Keep your hand on thighs.

Inhale and arch your back and place your palms on the heels of the feet.

Keep your arms straight.

Do not strain your neck keep it neutral. Let your neck be free.

Stay in this final position for a couple of breaths or as much longer as you can.

Breathe out and slowly come to the normal position withdrawing your hands from the feet.

Dhanurasana aka the bow pose: It strengthens back and abdomen, imparts flexibility and helps to improve breathing too. This helps new mothers to sit long hours for nursing.

How to do it:

Lie on your stomach.

Hold your both feet with your hands making a back bend and positioning like a bow.

Pull your both feet slowly – slowly, as much as you can.

Look straight ahead with a smile in your face.

Keep the pose stable while paying attention to your breath.

After 1-20 seconds as you exhale, gently bring your legs and chest to the ground and relax.

Bridge pose: This asana helps a new mother in various ways strengthens the back muscles, relieves tired back, stretches chest, neck, and spine, calms the brain, reduce the level of anxiety, stress and depression.

How to do it

Lie down on your back.

After that bend or Fold your knees and keep your feet and hip distance apart on the floor.

Distance should be10-12 inches from your pelvis. Along with knees and ankles in a straight line.

Take your arms beside your body, and your palms should facing down.

Now inhaling, slowly lift your lower back, middle back and upper back off the floor.

Now gently roll in the shoulders; touch the chest to the chin without bringing the chin down, supporting your weight with your shoulders, arms, and feet.

Begin by holding each of these poses for about 20-30 seconds counts for a good start!

Along with practising the yoga poses, the mother can also practice gentle breathing exercises like pranayama. The gentle yogic breathing will help her reach the state of meditation which will calm the nerves and lower stress. For the same reason, anulom-vilom pranayama and bhramari panayama might also be helpful.

These practices help keep the new mom in shape and fit, however, it’s always good to consult a known expert before commencing the physical practices.

