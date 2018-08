Most working mothers are eligible for about a year at home with the babies. But for some, finances or personal choices make them return to work a little earlier. However, after your baby is born you may think how is it possible to continue breastfeeding after returning to work, whether you get back to work after a few weeks or more than 12 months. But we can assure you it is possible to manage both. Although breastfeeding after returning to work is definitely trickier in some situations. Thus, here are some tips which you can follow for breastfeeding your baby even after returning to work.

Pump it up

While you are at work you will need to pump at least twice or possibly thrice during the day to keep up your milk supply. While you are separated you will need to pump to provide milk for your baby. And look for a high-quality pump that allows you to pump both breasts at the same time. Talk to your manager or contact the HR team of your company, tell them about how this can fit into your schedule and where milk can be stored.

Introduce a bottle

If you are planning to return to work after 6 months introduce a bottle before two weeks from the joining date. A couple weeks before your return to the job is usually plenty of time to begin helping your baby to get ready.

Daycare plan

Find out supportive daycare and discuss your plans to breastfeed there. Also, ask them how they would store your milk. And you will be able to spend some time in the centre for nursing your baby at the beginning and end of every day.

Storage

If you store your milk in a refrigerator, you have to feed your baby within eight days. However, frozen milk loses some of the protective enzymes and antibodies present in fresh milk. You can store milk in a freezer for between six and twelve months. Human milk can also safely be kept at room temperature (between 19 and 26 degrees Celsius) for 6 to 8 hours.

Night Plan

Plan for increased night-time nursing. When the mother gets back to work there are many babies those who start breastfeeding more often during the night, especially during the first few weeks. The levels of prolactin (the hormone that encourages milk production) are higher during night feedings, so this will help maintain your milk supply. But plan to maximize your sleep because it can be tiring.

