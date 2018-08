A report drafted by UNICEF and WHO says that an estimated 78 million babies – or three in five – are not breastfed within the first hour of life, putting them at higher risk of death and disease, further making them less likely to continue breastfeeding. The report also notes that newborns who breastfeed in the first hour of life are significantly more likely to survive. Even a delay of a few hours after birth could pose life-threatening consequences. One way to initiate breastfeeding early is by practising skin-to-skin contact which is also called kangaroo care or kangaroo mother care.

In kangaroo care, the mother needs to hold the child against her chest to help the baby calm and relax. This skin-to-skin practice also stimulates the breasts to produce breast milk, colostrum which acts as the baby’s first vaccination. In fact, it is crucial for babies who are born prematurely. Kangaroo care provides enough warmth to premature babies to help regulate body temperature.

Here is how kangaroo care can help to initiate breastfeeding within the first hour after birth:

When the mother places the baby at her chest, specifically between the breasts, this initiates the baby to do a breast crawl. It simply means that the tiny being crawls towards the breast and starts to suckle on its own.

Kangaroo care helps in initiating the baby to start breastfeeding without much fuss. In fact, the sooner it is started the better. It helps to stabilise the baby’s heart rate, blood pressure and temperature. Breathing becomes better with fewer episodes of apnoea and the lungs again maturity soon by taking in oxygen. All of this helps the baby to calm and destress making the transition from womb to the world easier. When the baby is at ease breastfeeding comes naturally to the little one.

Breast odour acts as a strong stimulus for the baby to reach the nipple. The smell mimics the odour of the amniotic fluid which was purposefully left on the baby’s hand. Reaching out for the nipple indicates that the baby’s sense of smell is well developed.

Kangaroo care helps the baby to have the first feed comfortably and helps to latch well. It improves milk production, helps in better digestion and weight gain too. Ideally, a mother should practice kangaroo care for the initial four to six weeks after childbirth.

How to do it right: To practice kangaroo care put your baby against your chest face down with the head slightly tilted. Make sure the nose is not covered. Pull a blanket and wrap yourself along with your baby. To make the arrangement comfortable use pillows for back support to sit in a reclining position.

Image source: Shutterstock