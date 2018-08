August 1st-7th is considered as World Breastfeeding Week

Motherhood is a new yet exciting journey for every woman. Breastfeeding, an important part of this journey is one thing that could light up a woman’s life. Probably, it could be a mother’s favourite part of the day. But what if your kid is allergic to this? Yes, it could seem like an allergy.

It is a known fact that a lot of kids are allergic to cheese, soya, tofu or yogurt. But very few people know that an infant can be allergic to the breast milk that a mother feeds. Let us clarify this for you.

An infant cannot actually be allergic to his mother’s breast milk but often develops an allergy or intolerance caused due to the change in the composition of breast milk. Certain foods like soya, tofu, etc., can at times change the composition of the mother’s milk, which makes a baby refuse a feed.

In 1983, Swedish scientists had first proved that babies aren’t actually allergic to breast milk but the protein’s or sugar content in the mother’s diet that changes the composition of mother’s milk.

So why does this happen?

Your little bundle of joy can develop allergies to the component that passes through a mother’s milk from her diet. Dairy products such as milk are known to be the commonest allergen.

Other common suspects include cow’s milk products, corn, wheat, eggs or peanuts.

One condition in kids, known as galactosemia could also be the real culprit here. This condition, which seems like an allergy is just one where in your baby is allergic to any kind of milk. Here, the baby cannot break galactose, a form of milk sugar. Therefore, these kids present with extreme symptoms like severe jaundice, diarrhoea etc. For such kids, a special kind of galactose-free formula is needed.

Allergy to protein could also be a possibility.

Signs that your baby is allergic:

-Intestinal gas

-Abdominal pain

-Rashes

-Diarrhoea

– Vomiting

– Jaundice (severe cases)

– He/she refuses to consume your feed

-Indigestion

-Stomachache

Treatment

Not feeding breast milk to an allergic infant is not a solution. Simple modifications in the mother’s milk are the right solution. If your baby is allergic to dairy product’s for example, eliminate cow’s milk from your diet. Simply put, whichever food you feel your baby is allergic to should be eliminated from your diet.

In case your baby suffers from galactosemia, the only way to treat the issue to feed him or her with galactose-free formula milk, but make sure you consult your doctor before this.

Image Source: Shutterstock