On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, Medela India, leading manufacturer of breast pumps and nursing accessories and Momspresso, India’s largest user-generated content platform for women, conducted a survey among mothers across Indian to glean insights into the challenges faced by breastfeeding mothers, titled “Breastfeeding Challenges for Indian Moms”. The survey highlights how breastfeeding mothers are coping with challenges related to their immediate environments such as their home and workplace.

Key findings of the survey:

Over 70% of Indian moms feel breastfeeding is a challenging experience

Interestingly, 78% mothers have breastfed their babies for a year or more

The prime motivators for continued breastfeeding, in spite of its demanding nature, were the health benefits of breastfeeding for babies (98.6%), the resulting strong mother-child bond (73.4%), health benefits for the breastfeeding mother (57.5%) and the weight loss aspect connected to breastfeeding (39.7%)

The top six breastfeeding challenges faced by Indian moms as revealed in the survey findings were early day challenges such as sore and cracked nipples, latching problem, engorged breasts (34.7%), exhaustion from waking up in the middle of the night, too many feeding sessions and long feeding sessions (31.8%), issues like baby biting (26.61%), milk supply issues (22.7%), breastfeeding in public (17.81%) and postpartum depression (17.42%)

38% moms further mentioned that the initial days after the birth of the baby were the most challenging time of their breastfeeding journey

Fortunately, 64% moms received the much-required familial support in abundance

Additionally, 37% of moms further mentioned that they received support from their spouse, 24% moms turned to the internet for breastfeeding advice, while only 19.9% sought medical advice. Despite the support from their families and spouses, 30% of mothers found balancing family demands and work a challenge while breastfeeding

Commenting on the research, Emilie Moulard, MD, Medela said, “Breastfeeding has long been deemed the most “natural thing” in India, supported by statistics where two-thirds of mothers breastfeed for at least two years. However, this great figure hides the fact that exclusive breastfeeding rates are actually quite low and that too often society (health professionals, family etc.) fails a mother who faces challenges related to breastfeeding. Surveys like this one show that the taboo of breastfeeding is slowly fading away. And being able to identify hurdles will be of great help to provide solutions to make sure that every mother who wants to give her baby her milk can do so. Even if the baby is premature and kept away from her. Even if she gets cracked nipple or engorgement. Even if she has to go back to the office. There is always a solution.”

Speaking on the study, Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder & COO of Momspresso said, “Momspresso has always strived to create a safe space for moms to discuss their challenges and seek support for the same. When a baby is born, the entire focus shifts from the woman going through the tough post-pregnancy stage to the newborn baby. This Breastfeeding Week, we believe it is time for us to understand that new moms need care and attention as well. It is essential, now, to recognize the common issues faced by young moms and start a conversation leading to action on how to make the breastfeeding journey easier for them. The moms who took part in the survey gave us surprising and poignant insights into their journey as new mothers. Through our survey, our overarching goal has been to help these moms realize that they are not alone in their journeys and to also bring out the issues they face to the fore. Further, we believe that the study’s results will encourage spouses, families and workplaces, to extend increased support and empower breastfeeding Indian moms.”

The survey successfully revealed that dedicated super-moms breastfeed their babies in spite of the numerous issues they come across every day. It also highlighted that despite breastfeeding being a natural part of motherhood, breastfeeding does not come naturally to moms. This survey was instrumental in underlining that external factors can have a profound impact on breastfeeding moms and by providing a positive, supportive environment for them, they can be helped in nourishing their babies without compromising on their own physical and mental well-being.

