Breast milk provides all the nutrition an infant should get. And breast milk is also easy to digest. Thus, during breastfeeding, a mother should also consume healthy foods and drinks. However, all the mothers do not produce the same quantity of milk required for the infants. Some produce more milk and some doesn’t produce the required amount of milk also. So, lack of breast milk production must be addressed immediately to ensure a healthy life for the babies. Although, there are many foods that are lactogenic in nature. And they induce milk flow at least to the sufficient level. Having such foods while breastfeeding is considered to be very good. To consume those foods easily you can make drinks out of the foods, and drinks are lighter on the body too. Five such drinks are discussed here.

Almond Milk

In almond milk, the monounsaturated fats help to increase the quality of breast milk. Almond milk is also rich in calcium and vitamins A, D, E. However, it is always advisable to consult the doctor before having any drink while breastfeeding because some babies tend to be allergic to nuts.

Fruit Juices

Home-made fruit juices are the healthier version of fruit juices. Try to avoid having juices rich in vitamin C such as pineapple and citrus fruits, as some babies are sensitive to them and also avoid added-sugar. Rest all fruits juices are fine to have once or twice in a day.

Ginger Tea

It is a popular lactogenic food. Ginger is safe to be consumed during breastfeeding. It also helps with nausea, digestion issues, and blood circulation during breastfeeding. 1 to 3 cups per day is more than enough.

Raspberry Leaf Tea

The raspberry leaf tea is a safe option to consume for better flow of breast milk. The tea also strengthens the uterus. The tea produce oestrogens in the body that helps in milk production. 4 to 5 cups of the tea can be consumed per day to get the desired results. The tea also provides nutrients such as calcium, iron, magnesium, and vitamins E, C.

Fenugreek Tea

Fenugreek stimulates the milk ducts to produce more milk because it acts as a galactagogue. To find a significant increase in milk quantity 2 to 3 cups of fenugreek tea is recommended. When your urine starts to smell of maple syrup increase the amount of intake.

Image Source: Shutterstock