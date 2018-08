We have been reiterating that breast milk is a boon for your baby. It is filled with nutrients and all the nourishment that your kid needs. Breast milk promotes your baby’s immune system and ensures that the baby is protected from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS), middle ear infections, diabetes and decreases the risk of developing psychological disorders, Asthma, Eczema, etc. Breastfeeding also has a positive effect on the mother.

World Health Organization recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first 6 months; after that, complementary feeding is to be introduced. Breastfeeding should, however, continue till at least 1 year of age. After that, if the baby and mother both are mutually comfortable to continue, breastfeeding can be continued for up to 2 years of the baby’s age.

“The ‘Wean Off’ stage may be different for different mothers. While a stay-at-home mom can continue to breastfeed for longer; a working mom may be forced to wean off earlier. This stage may pass, however, your baby may still demand breast milk,” explained Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

There are 10 simple things that one can do in this case:

The transition to weaning may be easier if you first introduce your baby to a cup instead of a bottle. Breastfed babies easily learn to drink from a cup, as early as six months of age (try with expressed breast milk). Get your partner or other family members to start feeding the child from a cup or bottle. Substituting one feed, the least ‘ favourite’ one of the day; someone else may need to offer this feed for your baby to accept it. When you’re ready to wean, even more, substitute the next least favoured feed at the opposite time of the day. Continue this way, substituting one feed at a time. The pace of weaning is up to you and your baby, but in general, the slower the better. Wait at least a few days in between each new feed before substituting another one. Watch the cues you give to your baby. E.g. If you sit on the same chair you usually use when you’re nursing, he’ll likely want to breastfeed. He probably won’t be satisfied with a cup or a cuddle. Introduce the child to new solids that may gain his or her attention, helping build taste. Try to offer the food just before you expect that the child may demand the breast. Don’t cradle your toddler in your arms; use a different position to hold your child. Avoid putting your baby to sleep, leave that responsibility to your partner or another family member. “Take your child with you to buy new cups and let them know it’s because she’s a big boy/girl now. Explain that breast milk is only for babies and that she is no longer a baby,” said Dr Mahajan. Give as many hugs and kisses as you can without breastfeeding; that child needs to know that you love them Use other ways to comfort your baby, like playing games or distracting him/ her with toys. You may sing to comfort your baby when craving for breast milk; bedtime stories also help.

Image Source: Shutterstock