The World Breastfeeding week is just around the corner and it is time to celebrate one of the most integral parts of your motherhood which is lactating your newborn. Most mothers are often confused regarding how long to breastfeed their children. Here is a quick guide to help you know how the duration of breastfeeding impacts your child’s health.

First few days: Breastfeeding for just a few days after birth will provide your child with colostrum or early milk. Rich in antibodies and the food his or her tender body needs, colostrum will provide your baby the easiest immunisation and clear out the digestive system for the first time.

4 to 6 weeks: Breastfeeding for 4 to 6 weeks will help your baby fight most critical infections during infancy. It will keep him or her away from hospital as newborns who are not breastfed are more likely to fall ill and get hospitalised, showed studies.

3 to 4 months: If you have breastfed your baby for 3 to 4 months, be rest assured that his or her digestive system is mature and strong enough to tolerate foreign substances. Breastfeeding a child for the first four months will arm him or her up to fight ear, respiratory and gastrointestinal infection.

6 months: Breastfeeding your child for the first six months will guarantee a healthy one year for your baby. By doing this, you not only lessen chances of your baby contracting infections and developing childhood cancer, but also save yourself from the risk of breast cancer.

9 months: In case you breastfeed your baby for nine months, he or she will get the best brain and body development from the food specifically designed for him. Get ready for your child to become the best performer in school with a sharp mind and healthy body, all thanks to your milk.

1 year: If you breastfeed him or her for a year, your baby’s body will be ready to handle most of the home-made foods that your family has. You won’t need to go for formula foods. He or she will have a great immunity and his or her chance of consulting an orthodontist will be less.

18 months: Breastfeeding your child for 18 months completes offering him or her all that his or her brand new body required. By this you have been able to provide the best of nutrition, comfort and immunity. You have prepared your baby for having family foods as well. Most importantly, your child has got adequate time to bond with you which remains as a lifetime pleasure for all mothers.

