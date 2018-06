Brain Tumor is an abnormal tissue growth within the brain causing impairment of brain function. While we have been constantly reading that we live in an age where lifestyle comes to be blamed for almost everything we do. We ask experts if brain tumour can be linked to lifestyle!

‘Brain tumors are mostly due to defective genetic processes and are generally not affected by the habits or lifestyle,’ said Dr Suresh Sankhla, DNB (Neurosurgery), FICS, Fellowship in Skull Base Surgery, Fellowship in Neuro-Oncological Surgery Head of Department – Neurosurgery, Global Hospitals Mumbai.

Luckily, it doesn’t seem to be one of the many dominant factors. ‘There is no direct link between lifestyle habits and brain tumour but a bad lifestyle can, adversely affect the prognosis of it.’ Read: Does sleeping with a mobile phone next to your head cause brain tumour and cancer?

Nevertheless, science has proven that there is some link between radiation in the atmosphere and also exposure to chemicals used in household items but this has not been proved. Generally, a healthy lifestyle would help a patient to combat the effects of a brain tumour, explained Dr Arjun Srivatsa, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon – Columbia Asia Hospitals.

Having said all this, counselling comes to the rescue of patients. ‘Counselling is a very important part of treatment of brain tumors. It helps the patient and his family in better understanding of the disease and provides strength to cope up with it,’ explains Dr Sankhla.

