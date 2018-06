We have all seen leading Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu Grover riding a bicycle. It is no news that cycling has tons of health benefits- that’s why it is called the greener way of life.

This World Bicycle Day, we give you 3 reasons to opt for cycling! Read: Cycling or walking down to office can help you live longer

1) Lose fats

Well, any form of exercise will lead to weight loss, and so it’s no surprise. But why we prefer cycling over others is because it controls weight too! If combined with a healthy eating plan, cycling can give you magical results. It helps in increasing your metabolic rate, muscle building and hence, burns body fat! So, go ahead and grab a bicycle.

2) Boosts mental well-being

Cycling boosts your mood by releasing Adrenalin and endorphin, along with improving confidence. A lot of studies have proven that cycling combines physical exercise and also improves your social skills. Read: Are you making these mistakes while indoor cycling?

3) Good for your heart

Although we would like to do cycling even if it has zero benefits, (because its lovable)- it is known to be amazing for your heart. Studies have shown that it helps in controlling blood pressure too.

Image Source: Shutterstock