Researchers from Imperial College London seem to have found a solution to infertility. Tiny balloons filled with hot water could help millions of women to address fertility issues. This radical method of treatment is expected to also be effective when dealing with acne, growth of facial hair and excess weight – all of which are side-effects of suffering from this PCOS.

The time taken for the treatment is one hour and this treatment helps to improve the performance of conceptions and pregnancies. “This procedure is designed to improve the body’s response to insulin. The fact that 70% of cases, PCOS is associated with insulin resistance in which body cells become less sensitive to the hormone which helps muscles absorb sugar from the blood and use it as fuel. Since there is more resistance, the pancreas produce more insulin which gets accumulated in the female body. This leads to weight gain, acne and many other disorders,” says a report by The Koz Times.

The researchers believe that this inflatable ball helps in normalizing menstrual cycles, which is a major problem with women suffering from PCOS. The Koz Times also added,”The doctors inject a small tube made of silicone balls. Once they reach the duodenum (a segment of small intestine), they pump hot water. The pressure in the intestine increases, and the balls pass through the surrounding tissue. This technique has already been used for the treatment of type II diabetes as the technique of ablation helps burn cells that have become resistant to insulin to form new normal cells.”

Image Source: Shutterstock